Is the Time of the Caesars Upon Us?
by Astral
2 hrs ago
Astral
5
Trump’s Revolution
by Alexander Dugin
22 hrs ago
Alexander Dugin
91
GRECE: A Legacy of Cultural Renaissance
In the annals of European intellectual history, few organizations have left as profound a mark on the cultural and philosophical discourse as GRECE.
Jan 17
Alexander Raynor
21
Political Schism in Europe
by Hans Vogel
Jan 17
Hans Vogel
28
A World Dancing Trump’s Dance
by Alexander Dugin
Jan 15
Alexander Dugin
34
‘Definitions’: A Vision for European Identity and Renewal
by Alexander Raynor
Jan 14
Alexander Raynor
16
Eurosiberia Podcast #48: The European New Right
Alexander Raynor and Constantin von Hoffmeister discuss the different ideas and personalities of the European New Right and their potential influence on…
Jan 13
Arktos Journal
Alexander Raynor
Constantin von Hoffmeister
14
Donald Trump and the Rediscovery of Roots and the Future
by Michael Kumpmann
Jan 11
Arktos Journal
17
Out Now: MULTIPOLARITY!
NEW FROM ARKTOS
Jan 10
Arktos Journal
17
Jean-Marie Le Pen vs the Republic of the Devil
by Alexander Dugin
Jan 9
Alexander Dugin
35
Transition to Satanocracy
by Micha Kat
Jan 9
Arktos Journal
68
Jean-Marie Le Pen: The Greatest Leader of Post-war French Nationalism
by Kenneth Schmidt
Jan 9
Arktos Journal
12
