Rose Sybil argues that modern language and social hierarchies create a “Linguistic Sink” and “Behavioral Sink,” which fragment reality into static, lifeless forms. To reconnect ancestors and descendants, she proposes “Progenic Hierarchy”, a framework where authority is earned through sacrifice directed toward future generations, weaving a living chain of context that imbues existence with meaning and purpose.

Creating new terms gives more conceptual depth to our language. By broadening our language, we broaden our ability to communicate reality. Bringing new terms into being is a beautiful and creative act that helps to articulate new meaning in our conceptual framework. Reality is alive, and thus we need to contribute to its description in a future-focused manner that connects the past in a living chain of context and projects that living reality into the future.

Language Representing and Reinforcing Behavioral Sink

There is an antithesis to this creative expansion of expressing a growing and living reality that fragments a static screenshot. Rather than adding depth to and defining an aspect of emerging reality that is coming into being, this language reduces and deadens living realities. Although in form it appears to be an act of creation due to the introduction of a new term, it is in fact an act of annihilation. We now must describe this linguistic contraction with the new term: Linguistic Sink.

An example of Linguistic Sink is the word gender. It does not enhance our understanding of reality; rather, it breaks apart sex from the expression of sexual characteristics. The invention of this term did not add depth to our conceptual framework but instead isolated an aspect of living reality and fragmented it into parts. This Linguistic Sink represents a diminution of understanding and perception, as it severs a living entity from its living chain of context. By treating living processes as a mechanization, it destroys both its past and its future.

Behavioral Sink and Linguistic Sink are intimately connected, as they are distinct expressions of the same underlying phenomenon. Both arise from directionless snapshots of lifeless reality as forms severed from their essence, forming Simulacrum. Many modern terms function in this way: they compare and contrast ideas based solely on external form, without any distinction between the living process by which those ideas came into being or their direction, just as Behavioral Sink ensues when people become disconnected from each other by excessive energy flow through. Lacking a living chain of context and a trajectory into the future, such people and terms become hollow.

The cause of Behavioral Sink is not as simple as the mere proximity of individuals. While confined spaces in rodent studies demonstrate the absence of expansion, they do not account for the absence of new complexity, as rodents are not complex beings. Behavioral Sink, similarly to its linguistic counterpart, is the reductive backfiring of disconnected entropy in an excessive, consumptive process that diverges from creation or the expansion of understanding reality. Behavioral Sink arises when materialism becomes an end goal instead of a living people. Energy expenditure becomes recursive to the individual within a mechanization of reality, lacking the generation of new complexity or the space for expansion and creation. This state of hyperconsumption is what we call Consumerism.

The functional purpose of life is the creation of more complex forms of life to form meaning, so the antithesis of life and creation is the reduction of living systems into lifeless component parts. These Simulacrums do not create. They are the disrooted form of what once represented life. Language that focuses solely on describing static phenomena in increasing detail becomes directionless; it originates from nowhere and leads nowhere. As a result, language begins to cannibalize its own meaning and is an expression of societal Behavioral Sink. The Consumer is no longer creating, warring, or adventuring which are all driven by foundational bonds and inspired by a directional flow of sacrifice for future legacy. Devoid of direction, the hero turns inward and consumes himself.

Linguistic Sink in Our Conceptual Framework of Hierarchy and Authority

Various forms of hierarchy claim to reflect the values of a people, yet conceptually, they are more alike than different. These hierarchies continually fail to account for a future-oriented direction of sacrifice, focusing instead on static representations of what is valued within a hierarchy. They do not consider the processes by which those values are formed, whether they are earned through meaningful development, or if they possess any direction toward growth or becoming.

If you examine descriptions of Familial Hierarchy, they inherently prioritize the elderly purely on account of their age; the direction of the culture becomes recursive around status itself. Status is not earned through the sacrifice that the elder has offered to the family, but simply by virtue of being old. The living chain of context in which one has earned that position by past deeds becomes detached from its projection into the future. A culture then serves the old in a way that stifles new life, instead of the elderly guiding a legacy. This marks the point at which cultures become decadent, ceasing to value an inward direction of sacrifice for their future.

Now it is evident how other forms of hierarchy are more similar than dissimilar in their conceptual foundations. Power Hierarchy is based on control over resources. This again describes a decontextualized form or result. Most forms of hierarchy familiar to us only describe a static result that is recursive to its own status, but never the process by which it was earned or the direction in which it flows. They are essentially superficial status hierarchies in essence: status is either inherently tied to age, resources, or role. They all lack clear essence and formative potential as lifeless screenshots in time.

We now frame reality in terms that do not have a process by which the past projects into the future. This disconnection must be corrected because by making a stasis of hierarchy in our conception of reality and language, we create disdain for hierarchy as entitlement instead of as a responsibility. All terms that function as Linguistic Sinks devour whatever they depict, since a severed form from its essence and Living Chain of Context reinforces a distorted version of reality. It will inevitably strengthen an inversion of its vital, integrated counterpart so that people attach to and polarize over the form of a position more so than how it came into being.

Status Hierarchy for Birth Turns Family and Identity into Simulacrum

What made me realize the need for new terms was a common trope on the Right claiming that the problem with low birth rates is simply that women are not given status for having children. Status is always a key motivator, but what is it truly describing, what processes underlie it, and who determines its value? Status-based hierarchies in all forms are hollow, superficial, and static conceptual realities. They do not inspire the complex heroic soul, but mirror its already contracting state into shallow patterns of status-seeking decadence and stagnation.

If women are to have children merely for status, how is that any less vapid than a TikTok trend? We are living beings with souls. Procreation is not production, and we are not machines. Increasing quantity at the cost of quality will not resolve our crisis. Status directed toward itself becomes recursive, and applying it to creation produces a simulacrum of the family. In this hollow form, a living legacy is no longer the direction. Elders do not earn authority for their sacrifice directed at that legacy, and an abstract valuation of the perception of fame becomes the determinant. This inversion replaces the true driver of duty: sacrificial love, not universally applied but transmitted from generation to generation in a Living Chain of Context that binds past and future.

Mass attention-seeking is a fallen expression of female nature when true connection, inspiration, and purpose are absent. Advocacy in the digital realm can serve as an extension of sacrifice for the future, yet it overlaps with the hollow desire for meaningless attention with no grounding or sacrifice. This is a recipe for Behavioral Sink. It can influence trends and top-down conditions within the current framework, but it can just as easily detract from future generations, as mass trends and consensus are fickle. It cannot replace genuine bonds, though it becomes necessary in their absence. We must not mistake fighting the system with its own means for the only form of strength, for the consuming void always follows the heroic attempt to overcome it.

It is true that women are more social than men in their understanding of value. Women were the original keepers of cultural meaning, and our support networks once defined that role. Female nature in a fallen state of material mimetics is not the same as in mimetics of emulation and reverence within bonded cultures. The problem is that we now live in superficial ways where support networks have been replaced by social networks, and merit has become abstract and hollow. Even our language reflects this, articulating value only through status recursive to itself, rather than through status earned by facilitating the process by which the past becomes the future.

Statistics and social trends offer only a static snapshot in time. They do not reveal the living processes that produced them. When used to define reality, they become self-perpetuating simulacra. The unknowns reside in the framing of any analysis, and accepting them at face value only reinforces the negative conditions that created them. Granting women status for having children may be preferable to more vapid forms of attention, but it remains shallow without deeper bonds and foundations. Duty itself becomes a lifeless simulacrum when it is severed from meaningful connection.

Duty is Rooted in Sacrificial Love Towards Future Generations

The belief that people simply have a duty to bear children and gain status from it is form without essence. This is precisely what occurred among boomers, who valued their children as status symbols. Having children became a performance of expectation rather than an act of devotion. They replaced genuine connection with material provision, as connection requires effort. The generation that had life the easiest came to value consumption above all else and extended consumptive status-seeking into parenthood. During this same era, Linguistic Sink expanded alongside the collapse of hierarchies grounded in sacrificial love for descendants and living legacy.

To avoid falling into the recursive thinking embedded within their linguistic constructions of reality, we must define what was lost beyond linear statistics and further mechanized impersonalization. To restore a hollow sense of duty to bear children for abstract social recognition is merely to repeat the same pattern that produced the wounds of disconnection in the first place. This is not a statement of victimhood, but a warning. The loss of sacrificial love as the axis of family creation leads not to renewal, but to further fragmentation and childlessness.

In abstract status-based hierarchies, acts that require sacrifice will never outpace what is immediately dazzling or novel, for within material mimetics nothing is ever enough because it holds no meaning. People becoming interchangeable reduced to the sum of their parts, not the holistic, dynamic experience between people over time. Highly complex beings cease to grow when trapped in recursive energy flows without hardship or self-overcoming. Creation demands struggle, expansion, and the continual formation of higher complexity. Bonding itself arises through sacrifice and is more than physical provision; it is the time, attention, and energy in giving your best to help the next generation overcome obstacles and become their best. Such sacrifice weaves the living thread that carries families through hardship and binds meaning between generations and the sexes.

From Our Progenitors to Our Progeny

For too long, we have ceded the process of defining language to the reductive frameworks of liberal social sciences. By doing so and by accepting their terminology, even through argument, we validate their framing of reality. Their concepts tend to mirror one another, offering surface-level distinctions of form while failing to articulate new complexities in emerging phenomena or lost understandings that were beyond the need to express because they were inherent in how we lived.

Thus, I will contribute a new term as an act of creation that captures the central purpose of these reflections: Progenic Hierarchy.

Progenic Hierarchy is a system rooted in the process of transmitting cultural legacy from our progenitors to our progeny. Every gift given by our line should be paid forward back into it; our ancestors’ legacy thus born anew in our descendants through our sacrifice. All status or authority is a continual layering of merit through the loving self-sacrifice of the person over time, directing what was given in the past to future generations as a continual progenerative process. Those with the most authority are the most responsible to the future, yet authority is not tied to entitlement.

In Progenic Hierarchy, the elderly do not hold inherent status; they have had more time to earn it and greater potential in old age. By doing so, they demonstrate that their wisdom and authority was formed by sacrifice directed toward the generative forces of their descendants. The reverence they receive is admiration for and recognition of that sacrifice by their family, community, and/or nation. This dynamic propels a mimetic cycle of reverence over material desire. It is heroic to live up to the person you revere, for their sacrifice is directed at propelling future generations to achieve and surpass their own past while staying rooted in it.

Progenic Hierarchy is not child-centric, but legacy-centric. Sacrifice is directed at future generations, yet they possess no authority because authority is earned through sacrifice. Individuals who exercise authority do not serve as the endpoint of their own efforts; authority does not loop back to their position, with status and entitlement becoming recursive to itself. Children and elders both occupy distinct standings without the weakness of status hierarchy. One receives the gifts of sacrifice that it must one day live up to and pass on, the other wields authority for their acts of sacrifice that makes the future possible. the process of the former becoming the latter ensures forward momentum. Elders do not constitute the aim or material beneficiaries of sacrifice, though they earn respect and care at the end of their time from those they once nurtured. There is forward motion that has a cyclical trajectory but builds on itself like a spiral.

Meaning Beyond the Transmutation of Energy

Less conscious entities merely transmute energy. At the level of divine consciousness, our drives become complex and layered. The base drives still exist and should not be rejected or repressed into the subconscious, where they form a shadow will. Fear is best transcended not through denial but through love and devotion modeled by past generations and projected into the future. Learned helplessness is overcome through modeling; reverence for one’s teacher not only enhances the capacity to learn and overcome but deepens the bond itself, for learning and teaching are bonding acts. Overcoming fear through sacrifice exceeds mere self-preservation or competition, since the cost of energy is measured against the meaning of the act, not mere survival.

Animals reveal the limitations of base drives and the cost-benefit analysis of energy. Apex predators such as lions or eagles will abandon pursuit of prey or even an attacking competitor if the energy cost outweighs the potential gain. Yet higher species like orcas, exhibit a form of inclusive fitness termed the grandmother effect. Despite the name and its relation to females living past menopause, the dynamic applies no less to males. In essence it is indicative of lifespans beyond procreation for the purpose of extremely high cultural investment in shaping the species. Deep familial bonds accelerate learning and overcome fear of the unknown and the temptation of materialism leading to Behavioral Sink. Extreme empathy directed toward progeny becomes a generative force for meaning, courage, and exploration.

When the orca partially beaches itself to hunt, it acts not from hunger alone but from a culturally transmitted behavior that was newly created and consciously added to a long-lived chain of cultural overcoming. The risk greatly outweighs the immediate material reward, yet it advances collective skill. This reveals a low time preference and profound cultural complexity in their ability to transmit multigenerational knowledge while growing it in ways deemed impossible. The orca overcomes learned helplessness and the limits of material thinking through loving connection and shared projection into the future. In this, Orcas exhibits a form of hyperstition, creating the impossible through faith, connection, and the will to grow beyond current form.

The difference between entities that merely transmute energy and those that embody divine consciousness lies in direction: the former circulates energy or consumes it; the latter expands beauty and meaning through loving self-sacrifice in a continual process of creation. The purpose of existence is not only the manipulation of energy but the creation of meaning through sacrifice. Bonds and legacy are as essential to the creation of meaning as is the conquest of the unknown. By creating lived experience, the divine sacrificed pure power in stasis for the generative force of meaning. All creation is propelled by loving sacrifice for a form that does not yet exist. Utopian ideals that deny hardship and sacrifice also dissolve the bonds and meaning that give life its divine quality, in that way liberal safetyism is similar to violent primitive transference of life energy.

In this sense, Aryan paganism was distinct from primitive forms. Aztecs ritualized energy transmutation without meaning or growth but with extreme civilizational decadence, while the Aryan traditions grew as living entities with the formation of meaning through hardship and overcoming. Protecting what you love or living up to those you revere propels the soul beyond abstract status or material reward, which are limited by cost-benefit calculation.

Without sacrifice, there is no meaning, and without love there is no will to sacrifice. The Spartans understood this by allowing a name to live on only when death served future generations in the image of Lycurgus. What distinguishes higher consciousness is its capacity to create meaning beyond base drives, beyond what is thought possible, directing the past always toward the future.

Through Progenic Hierarchy, we regain this orientation. Merit is earned through the protection of bonds, the connection of past essence to future form, and the expansion of meaning through sacrifice directed toward descendants in a living legacy. Status becomes the living accumulation of invested devotion, not the hoarding of resources, age, or title. The epitome of status is post-mortem, when your love has left such a lasting impression that it lives on in those who carry your name or stories in Kleos. Such a legacy is not hubris but the highest expression of honor: to be remembered through your sacrifice that shaped the future. We must once again understand cultural legacy as a process of sacrifices gifted from our progenitors to newly unfolding progeny.

