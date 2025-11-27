Arktos Journal

Maristella Tonello
Maristella Tonello
1h

Spero che un giorno possa venire tradotto in italiano

Joanna Martin
Joanna Martin
3h

Thank you for speaking out so explicitly against the absurdity of the claim that "white privilege" exists. Americans became too timid to speak out against woke absurdities - when the wokes started slinging insults & name calling, Americans (for the most part) shut up.

While God made the "races" [I'm not sure what "race" is]; man makes cultures. Some cultures were great (Civilizations based on Christianity & an emphasis on virtues & hard work) - others range from bad to very bad. People from inferior cultures aren't willing to denounce their own culture - so they attack Western Civilization and accuse it of institutionalizing "white privilege". They deny (or don't understand) that Western Civilization stressed Virtues which led to success; but wokes attribute success to the white skin color of most members of Western Civilization! They don't see failures as a result of their erroneous belief systems - they see success as due to "White Privilege".

I suspect that Blame-shifting is the most prevalent sin of mankind. And Laziness. And Refusal to think.

