On the Escalation show of Radio Sputnik, Alexander Dugin discusses the behind-the-scenes of the so-called “28-Point Peace Plan” in the broader geopolitical context, arguing that the globalist elites need to prolong the Ukraine war at all costs to save themselves from collapse — but Trump, Russia, and the emerging world order have different plans in the works.

Radio Sputnik, Escalation Host: Today, the Ukrainian media is actively promoting the idea that Trump is acting in his typical manner: raising the bar to the maximum, literally issuing an ultimatum to Ukraine, but then cooling down and compromising. Is this really the case, Alexander Gelyevich? What is really behind the peace plan?

Alexander Dugin: Of course, this “peace plan” is an extremely delicate situation for all parties except one: that is, except for Trump himself. Trump wants to appear as a peacemaker. And this is serious, this is no joke. Even if he starts new wars, in his mind he is still a peacemaker and deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. This is an absolute constant in his politics. On all other issues he has changed his position dozens of times, wavered, turned everything upside down — but not here. He is a great peacemaker, period.

This must be taken seriously: Trump really wants to end the Ukrainian war and check it off his list. He may go on to fight in Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico — he will start and finish them, but he is closing the Ukrainian issue. He has already dismantled everything he could: he has just liquidated the structure he himself created under Elon Musk, thrown out his closest supporters, and kicked Marjorie Taylor Greene out of Congress. Everything is changing, but not the reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine. This is what I am drawing attention to.

That’s why Trump is the most interested party in ending the war. He’s going much further than Biden, Kamala, the European Union, or Zelensky could go. His 28-point plan has been perceived by the globalists and Ukrainians themselves as meaning Kiev’s capitulation. Yes, there are many details that are unpleasant for us, but overall: Crimea, Donbass, Lugansk, and Donetsk are completely for Russia, the lifting of sanctions, Russia’s return to world politics — we simply have not heard anything of this sort from the West. These points were formulated by Putin back in Anchorage, Trump took them and almost accepted them. The plan was hanging by a thread.

Using our frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine, a ceasefire, our troops not entering the not yet liberated parts of the Donetsk region (along with the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from there), the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as neutral territories — all of this is problematic. But since it was discussed in Anchorage, it means that the president [Putin] considers it at least theoretically negotiable.

And then Trump suddenly says: “Take it or leave it. Otherwise, the Russians will go further. I’m washing my hands of it.” And he said this, by the way, quite kindly, almost fatherly: “Well, little Zelensky, go ahead and show us what you can do.” Without sarcasm — this is exactly how they talk to children in America before a school game: “Go on, kid, give it a try.” This was the only strategy that could get us to swallow such a plan. We seem to have agreed on the key parameters in Anchorage. Trump made serious concessions, but for us, they are still catastrophically small. Explaining to the people why we agreed to this would be suicidal for the authorities. This is not a victory. It is a compromise, and a humiliating one at that. We could say, “Victory has been postponed, now we will switch to a military footing”, and continue fighting. But it seems that we will not return to this plan.

And then the most interesting part began. Zelensky meets with EU leaders in Europe, and the Americans arrive, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. So as not to anger “Daddy Trump,” everyone says in unison: “We accept the plan, Daddy is happy.” Trump leans back in his chair: “I told you, I’m a peacemaker.” Fantastic!

But the cunning globalists and Zelensky add: “We accept everything, except for four small amendments — points 6, 7, 8 and 21.”

Point 6: we remove the restrictions on the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Point 7: Ukraine continues to move towards NATO.

Point 8: we can invite any foreign troops.

Point 21: immediate ceasefire and freezing the front line without exchanging territories.

In other words: “Dear Daddy, take your plan and Putin far away, and we will give you smiles and respect.” Now it is not Ukraine that is admitting defeat, but Russia that must swallow a humiliating defeat.

Marco Rubio sat and watched “Zelensky’s last dance” — how he went around to European leaders, hugged them, and did drug-addled dance moves to “Dance Me to the End of Love.” Rubio understood: Trump’s plan to become a peacemaker had just been burned before his eyes.

It was exactly like “The Cossacks Write a Letter to the Turkish Sultan.” Everyone is laughing, except for the one who will deliver the letter. Rubio is that Cossack who is not laughing. He packed up the failed agreement and will deliver it to Trump: “Your European Cossacks sent you packing, Daddy.”

Reply of the Zaporozhian Cossacks by Ilya Repin (1891)

If Trump really wanted peace, he would have told Rubio: “Shut up, accept the 28 points, and that’s it.” Nothing of the sort. Rubio simply took the “Cossacks’ letter” and flew to Washington.

The question is: was this all a show from the very beginning? Putin flew to Alaska and explained to Trump how to make him a Nobel laureate to the utmost extent possible. Trump seemed to be interested, then made Trumpian gestures for a long time, but in the end came up with a proposal — not ideal, bordering on Minsk-3, but still a proposal. And now everything is buried.

I think we will see very soon what the real game is about here.

Host: In that case, Alexander Gelyevich, here’s what’s really interesting: Europe is repeatedly thwarting any peace initiatives. Is this a conscious bet to simply wait out Trump? Especially considering the midterm elections in the United States — they will inevitably have to switch to the domestic agenda, the Republicans will start fighting for seats, and Trump will have no time for us. Is that their calculation?

Alexander Dugin: That is indeed a key question.

In my opinion, in two or three years, Kiev and the whole of Ukraine will be ours — no doubt about it. Either there will be a nuclear apocalypse if Europe and Zelensky manage to draw the US into a direct escalation (in which case I do not rule out the end of the world), or, given the current situation, Russia will only grow stronger, become more powerful, and return to its historical path.

We cannot survive without expanding and winning our lands back from the West — that is a constant. Peter fought the Swedes in Ukraine, the Russian-Polish wars, the Russian-Turkish wars for Novorossiya, World War I, and World War II all on the same territory. For us, fighting there is nothing new. It is our eternal frontier, our border.

Yes, there is traditional betrayal there. Ukrainians are morally unstable beings. They swear allegiance, then betray, swear allegiance again, then betray again. “Did your Poles help you, son?” — this is our classic saying for centuries.

It is almost a mirror of ourselves, only possessed, an infernal cartoon in which we easily recognize ourselves, but in the form of a caricature. The people of Judas. Sometimes a potential Judas overcomes himself — and then he is a saint, the best that is in us, a true Russian man who stood up for the great Russian world. And if he does not overcome himself, he turns into Malyuk, Zelensky, Bandera, Mazepa — a rotten, disgusting pack of traitors.

The same Cossacks who wrote the letter to the Turkish Sultan then wrote to the Russian Tsar, then to the Polish king — the same people, the same letters. And then they wondered: “Why?”: Why did the gentry come with their whips, why did the Russian troops come, why did the sultan cut off their forelocks? They betray all the time — and all the time they ask “why.”

That is why this frontier is historically doomed to pass from hand to hand. It is not a sovereign state or a separate nation — it is a gathering of Judases who are sometimes saints, sometimes traitors.

And now we are on the rise. We are rising, strengthening — and, oddly enough, no one in the West sees this. They believe that, to the contrary, we are weakening…

Host: Why are the countries of the European Union so stubbornly confident in their decisions when they continue to talk about supporting Ukraine and transferring weapons, even though they themselves are suffering severely from their own sanctions? I can understand aggressive diplomacy when a country is suffering defeat on the front lines, but here the reality on the ground is completely the opposite: the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is catastrophic. So why are Europeans willing to invest billions more in a project that is obviously doomed? And, by the way, let me recall that in the first part of our program, we mentioned Malyuk — Vasily Malyuk is officially included in Rosfinmonitoring’s list of terrorists and extremists.

Alexander Dugin: Yes, like everyone else we mention on the other side of the barricades. Accordingly, I think they have a certain reason.

The fact is that the globalist elites, the elites of the European Union, the elites who started this war, who provoked it in Ukraine, have their own plan of action. They believe that the rise to power in Russia of a sovereign leader such as Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is a historical misunderstanding. They believe that Russia has long been part of the Western world, since the 1980s, that it dreams of becoming part of the West, and that Russia is actually the same as Ukraine. It has the same decaying modernist urban population, the same intelligentsia, the same Westernizers. They trusted the so-called liberal opposition, listened to Echo of Moscow, and constantly met with liberal politicians because it was easier to meet with them, they spoke the same language. And they had the complete impression that Russia was just waiting to get rid of this anti-Western patriotic “dictatorship,” and that was all. And so they had to help.

And they believe that if not now, then tomorrow, and if not tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow. They cannot understand, cannot accept, cannot even for a moment live with the idea that Putin is all of Russia, that Putin is an idea, that Putin is our history, that he is not some separate individual ruler with his own views, but that he is, if you will, the summative vector of our historical existence. The people stand behind him. History stands behind him. We will either be sovereign or we will cease to exist. And this is not a formula of despair or threat or nuclear blackmail. This is our national idea, which every modern Russian person consciously or unconsciously shares — secretly or openly, it does not really matter.

Of course, there is a category of people who have truly and irrevocably gone West in their minds — those who moved abroad, traitors, agents who, in essence, no longer represent liberals or Westernizers, but “another Ukraine.” We periodically catch them, liquidate them somewhere, arrest them somewhere. But the entire people is on this side, and that is serious. It is serious in China, it is serious in India, and the entire multipolar world is serious.

But that is not part of their plans. They only have one path forward, at ever-increasing speed. And suddenly it turns out that you can’t go any further, that there is no road ahead, that you have to turn back, and then it turns out that you have to accept your historical defeat in the face of those civilizational states which are increasingly asserting their rightness with greater and greater sovereignty. This is not the collapse of everything; it is not the collapse of the West, not the collapse of Western nations, Western societies, or the United States. It is the collapse of the Western elites. And Trump is a disaster for them, a collapse.

When the American people elected Trump, no matter what he’s like, it meant that even at the very heart of this globalist system, at the center of this hegemony, the discontent of broad sections of the population with this globalist policy is so strong that they have already chosen the most extreme among those available. In fact, the ground is burning beneath them. It’s like, if you will, Hitler in the last days of 1945 also dreamed of some kind of “Wunderwaffe,” a miracle weapon, while negotiating with this side and that. Although he negotiated only with the West, trying with the British and the Americans, not with the Russians. He understood that we would not forgive them for everything they had done to us.

Therefore, there is still some desperate hope for salvation. And, in general, it is as if all these drug-addicted leaders of the European Union were hiding out in a bunker with the ground burning beneath them. They brought in a huge number of illegal migrants who are completely eating away at everything, like tambocha ants. In Latin America, there are huge tambocha ants that can eat an entire concrete factory, including the machines, overnight. They are simply incredible creatures. And this illegal migration, like tambocha ants, is simply decomposing Western society, turning it into a nightmare. They see it. They understand that their ratings are falling, that the wave of populism is about to sweep them away. They cannot put this on hold. And they want more immigrants, more wars. This is definitely desperation.

And yet, they still have a glimmer of hope that Russia will also collapse, that Russia is also Ukraine, at least in some sense, that we are also a pro-Western state at heart.

And this deadly element of liberalism — a real contagion, like a virus — continues to circulate in our society: liberal democracy, “human rights,” and other poisons.

Even here, they managed to squeeze this liberal plague into some very serious documents back in the 1990s. But they are completely unaware of the depth and irreversibility of the changes that Putin’s line is bringing.

Because Putin is more than just Putin. Putin is an idea, Putin is a worldview, Putin is our history. And that is unacceptable to them; they simply do not have a chapter in their history, in their plans, where something did not go according to their script. They understand that it is possible, but they call it a catastrophe. And this catastrophe shows no signs of going away. In other words, we are seeing the emergence of new sovereign civilization-states. Russia is perhaps the most striking example, along with China; we are the most striking versions of this rise. Russia is restoring its sovereignty and regaining influence in the areas pertaining to its security system: the entire post-Soviet space, Eastern Europe, Asia — and that’s not the limit.

When we rise, when we become sovereign, it as a matter of course that we establish control over Western Rus’. And when we weaken, we lose it. This is also a constant. Ukraine is a barometer of the state of our statehood. If it were at least neutral towards us, that would be it: Crimea would be theirs, Donbass would be theirs, and Zaporozhye would be theirs too. However, they have once again sided with our enemies. Therefore, this barometer, our LBS, that is Ukraine, clearly shows whether Russia is sovereign again or not. And that is why, if it is sovereign, then that’s it.

Then, not only some individual Merz, Macron, Starmer, or von der Leyen but the entire political globalist elite will come to an end. On the inside, they are very afraid of their own opposition, afraid of those people who are fed up with this failed policy. In general, they are not as much afraid of Russian troops as they are of revenge from their own citizens. They have completely ruined a third of the middle class. What they have done has struck at the very heart of the last remaining human moral values regarding family and children. They have created a huge infernal Sodom, built it on their own territory, and they understand that retribution is near.

Even if Russia does not lift a finger and simply goes about its business, then as soon as we liberate Ukraine, it will mean the total collapse of the liberal system on a global scale. Yes, nation-states will remain, the US will perhaps remain quite strong, one of the leading powers on a global scale, and perhaps the European Union, having somehow restructured itself, will continue to exist on normal principles, but the elite will be finished.

In other words, this liberal globalist elite is doomed, and it can only be saved by some kind of technological breakthrough, through a new pandemic, through the transfer of power to artificial intelligence in the process of singularity, through some already incredible things — just as the Germans in the last days of the Great Patriotic War hoped that flying machines, Wernher von Braun’s flying saucers, would arrive and suddenly decide the outcome of the struggle with the Russians. They are counting on a miracle, a dark, satanic miracle. It simply will not happen. They do not see reality.

Therefore, when we ask about the rational justification for their actions, which are destroying their own economy and energy sector, while losing political points, they have long since gone beyond rational strategies. They have sacrificed their national interests. They no longer have any calculation. As Clinton said: when the radio announces “if you see Trump, kill Trump,” that’s when we’ll consider ourselves victorious. This is no longer democracy. This is true liberal-democratic Nazism. And among Democrats in the US, their leaders have recently called on the military leadership not to obey Trump. This is rebellion.

In America, liberals have raised a mutiny; in Europe, the liberals in power are trying desperately to save themselves, and for them, Ukraine fighting against us is simply the only thing they have left. In fact, it is no coincidence that people are now saying that Zelensky is Churchill, that he is the savior of the West. In principle, the Ukrainians, albeit traitors after all, are still our Russians, so they are putting up a remarkable fight. No one is even remotely comparable to the current state of the Ukrainian army. That’s all they have left. This crazy drug addict and his crazed neo-Nazis are all they have. They have nothing else. Because if they surrender, if they refuse [the peace plan], their own society will call them to account.

I think they are choosing war quite consciously. They understand perfectly well that there is no chance of winning in the normal course of events, but in their worldview, “magical events” are still possible. And those who are smarter and more sober are betting exclusively on dragging America into the conflict. Because if America brings all its power to bear — and I emphasize, all of it, not the current crumbs, but all of it — then it will be a completely different story. Then it will be World War III, with nuclear weapons, and the outcome will be unknown. I am sure that we would win, but the price would be the absolute risk of the destruction of humanity. We have Poseidon, Burevestnik, Oreshnik — we have shown what we are capable of in order to put an end to the history of this world. But we really would not want that. And I am sure that Trump would not want that either.

America utterly doesn’t understand what sovereignty is or where Ukraine is on the map. It’s definitely not in its national interest. But world wars, you know, sometimes happen on their own. No one really wants them — some want them, others don’t — but they happen anyway. I don’t believe that America wants war right now. Except, perhaps, for the most hard-line figures in the European Union.

Host: When we talk about a sovereign state, I understand that it is very painful to part with former colonies — especially when it comes to Africa in the context of the G20. I think we’ll talk about that at the end. But for now, there is some fresh information on the topic we started the program with: Dmitry Peskov has just stated that Moscow has not received any official information about the negotiations involving the US, Ukraine, and European countries in Geneva. He added that we do not even know what exactly was discussed there and, most importantly, emphasized that the Kremlin does not intend to discuss the American plan for Ukraine through the media. Because as soon as the first information leaked, the “insides” — excuse the Anglicism — from all possible sources started leaking: Germany, Britain, the American press, the German press... the geography is vast. Therefore, all this, of course, has to be weighed extremely carefully.

Alexander Dugin: We are hypothetically reasoning on the basis of open sources. We do not disclose any closed information to people. This is about expert analysis, geopolitical conclusions, and information that we derive from the general situation, which cannot be hidden. There is a war, so it cannot be hidden. There is a plan, and it is being discussed — it cannot be hidden.

We are talking exclusively about open sources, analyzing them. And, of course, as far as the points we have listed are concerned, all of this may turn out to be fake, as is indeed being printed by the Western media. I have noticed that we are refraining from going into details; in my opinion, even these 28 points have not been properly explained, precisely because they may not be final and are constantly changing. I fully believe that this is perfectly reasonable, it is a matter for our leadership, but nevertheless, we have the right to present our analysis, our expert opinion, which, of course, remains only an expert opinion and not the ultimate truth, and certainly does not seek to influence public opinion or the decisions that must be made by the authorized senior leaders of our state.

Host: I completely agree with you. We have literally five minutes left on the air, but I really want to talk about the G20: what does this structure represent today? And you know, it looks frankly hypocritical: for decades, no one paid any attention to Africa, but now, when powerful processes shaping a multipolar world are underway, when African countries are rushing en masse to join BRICS — and many are already there — suddenly they have begun to be “recognized” and invited to international forums. How can this be interpreted?

Alexander Dugin: You know that America will not attend this G20 summit: Trump disagrees with the policies of South Africa, where the summit is being held. And what is this G20 without the US and without the US President? It is no longer the Great Twenty, it is just a random gathering of random people. No America means no West at all. And those who do come don’t really have the authority to talk about anything serious.

Initially, they wanted to expand the circle because the G7 had become too closed of an elite club, and even the G8, when we were there, remained a club of “superpowers.” Although what kind of superpowers are Canada or Australia? It’s a complete misunderstanding. Well, okay, to hell with them, with this seven, they’re not much different from Greenland.

All this was an attempt by the West to rule the world, bringing in representatives of other civilizations as assistants, extras, decorations. But as soon as these civilizations — African, Latin American, Asian — begin to behave sovereignly, then we immediately hear “we won’t go there,” “we won’t take them,” “we’ll exclude them.”

In international relations theory, which I study and on which I have written textbooks, there is the “English school”. It states directly: if you cannot force a conditionally sovereign country directly, invite it into the club and then exclude it. It got nothing, it owes you nothing, but the residue remains: “I was invited — I was kicked out, so I must be bad.” This is classic British club intrigue. It is not for nothing that the school is called English: the club is not only a world government, it is also a world club. Both the G7 and the G20 are built on this principle. But when minor figures come to a club created under the auspices of the US, and Russia is not there (we have already been kicked out of the G8) and America is not there either — what kind of club is this? What is there to talk about?

In peaceful times, such a sneaky scheme may have worked: it gave nothing, but it seemed to take something away. Classic British intrigue.

But now I would not pay any attention to it at all. There is now a truly revolutionary geopolitical strategy: BRICS. When non-Western countries unite not to beg for charity from the West, but to limit its hegemony: joint decolonization, de-dollarization, the creation of their own trade, energy, and transport systems and, in the future, military cooperation — that’s it. That’s what we’re doing as well.

The G20, G7, and others are remnants of a unipolar world, a reflection of the Westphalian system, which has long since disappeared. There are no longer sovereign nation-states even in Europe, let alone outside Europe. The UN lives by a model from the 1930s — it is simply a museum. The future belongs to civilization-states and to BRICS.

And for this future to come about definitively and irrevocably, we need to achieve complete victory across the whole territory of Ukraine, so that no other sovereignty exists there except the sovereignty of the common Russian world.