Dissecting Ben Shapiro’s latest comments on young Americans’ economic woes, The Right Wing Coalition points out the establishment right’s reluctance to address systemic problems like immigration, financial exploitation, and government manipulation, reaffirming that economic policies cannot compensate for the soul of the nation.

A clip of the Triggernometry guys interviewing Ben Shapiro recently blew up all across right-wing Twitter. In the clip, Ben explains why young Americans must be willing to leave their families and chase better economic opportunities as they’re priced out of their increasingly expensive hometowns:

Affordability is not like Beetlejuice where if you just say it over and over, it suddenly arrives. You actually have to pursue policies that are likely to alleviate an affordability problem. But if your solution is always “give me more power” and it does seem like that is the solution of the day from both sides actually, then you’re likely to just continue penduluming one side to the other because people don’t want to learn the actual lesson, which is if you actually want affordability then either you have to change policies or change locations. Those are really the only two things. And also, I think more broadly, it’s not about affordability. We have trained an entire generation of people to believe that if their lives are not what they want them to be, it’s the fault of systems as opposed to decisions that are in their own control. And politicians absolutely have a stake in selling that. A lot of people in our industry have a stake in selling that. It makes people feel good about themselves and bad about the world. And the reality is if you want a better life, you should feel better about the world and worse about yourself until you actually, you know, go do the right thing.

And if you wanted to make a political difference, what you would do is you would relieve the building regulations. You would make it easier for people to build, not harder. You wouldn’t rent control because if you stop rent controlling then that creates incentive for people to build. You would allow people to build up further. You would get rid of many of the code regulations that are kind of antiquated. Like, there are things you actually could do. And then if you’re a young person and you can’t afford to live here, then maybe you should not live here. I mean, that is a real thing. Okay. I know that we’ve now grown up in a society that says that you deserve to live where you grew up. But the reality is that the history of America is almost literally the opposite of that. The history of America is you go to a place where there is opportunity. And if the opportunities are limited here and they’re not changing, then you really should try to think about other places where you have better opportunities. Again, that’s not saying that public policy can’t change. I think it can, but I think that the solutions being offered are untenable. - Ben Shapiro

Ben’s statement very obviously implies that the external causes of our situation are practically unresolvable. The concept of systemic change is rejected as impossible, while we are tacitly told we should never blame the system.

The obvious reality that is becoming undeniable, though, is that nearly all of our problems, including affordability, would be immediately resolved, not by true policy changes as he suggests, but merely by implementing a few simple things: genuine enforcement of the already standing laws, the rectification of our currency base, and the deportation of the immigrants in this country.

Why don’t we see Ben Shapiro, or any of our political executors calling for restorative action like that? Instead, Shapiro calls for building deregulations. Why are the obvious solutions, which have historically always been the default positions of governments, now ignored entirely or declared wishful thinking? Why is it insisted that you need to instead sacrifice all the things which bring joy to life, just for some obviously soulless economic opportunity far away from home?

Because fundamentally, these people are not actually trying to fix our problems.

You’ll notice that instead of trying to correct our blatantly corrupt and baseless financial system, we’re being offered 50-year mortgages and 15-year car loans. By the time we’re 78 years old, we may even be able to hold the deed to our house. That is, of course, after paying the bank the value of the original home price many times over. And across that span of time, all the money we manage to stow away will be devalued by at least 500%. That’s the American dream after all — eternal debt enslavement until the twilight years of life.

Rather than facilitating those promised mass deportations and canceling the 55 million work visas, which would immediately relieve the excess demand for housing and open up the job market for native Americans, Trump is now even pushing for more Chinese students to come and supplant our population.

Instead of going after Antifa and giving these criminals real consequences in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, law enforcement recently arrested a 20 year old because he said ‘Fuck the Jews’ to a Jew who does no favors for the stereotypes.

Through an uninformed lens, these types of actions may appear to be misguided. Maybe it’s incompetence, perhaps systemic roadblocks that limit any sweeping, pointed action. Maybe they’re just being realistic.

But their behavior pattern has reached a level of consistency which has now definitively proven an unfortunate reality. Each side of the approved political dichotomy is not actually in competition with the other. Their actions serve as perpetual catalysts for the response of the other. Just as two hands of the same body serve the same mind, so do the approved factions of the left and right.

The problem is created with the left hand, and the solution is offered with the right. What must be understood, though, is that even the proposed solution never intends to really fix the issue.

The actual outcome will at first appear to be a reasonable, centrist compromise. Something that has weaved through intensely bureaucratic limits and managed to come out the other side as a clunky answer which makes most people roll their eyes in disappointment.

But that is not what it is. It is, at its heart, a mechanism to drive something that would otherwise be impossible to assert on its own. And it consistently trends toward more managerial control, more civilian enslavement, and more personal restriction. Do you think 50-year mortgages truly have your best interest in mind? No. It pretends to solve a problem while embedding further control by the system.

And we are seeing this across the Western world. The playbook is the same regardless of the country.

When Keir Starmer came out in opposition to illegal immigration, did he declare a mobilization of the military along the English Channel or harsh consequences for illegals upon detainment? Did he propose any of the solutions which are so self-evident that they hardly need articulating?

No, he demanded that all citizens will require a digital ID if they want to remain working in the UK.

The government floods the country with immigrants and, rather than rectifying the actual cause, they use the destruction to justify and implement a solution which also happens to benefit their hidden objectives. Digital ID will now expedite the construction of their civilizational panopticon, and the Brits still don’t have a country.

The government doesn’t care about getting immigrants out. If they did, it would be solved tomorrow. Just as the absolute mess that is San Francisco was cleaned up in only a few days prior to Xi Jinping’s arrival

We’re tragically seeing the same methods deployed by our American right wing, too. Whether it’s a failure to halt Real ID, the institution of antisemitism laws, a refusal to mobilize the National Guard properly, or the low deportation numbers, it doesn’t matter. All these actions and inactions prove that there is no will to truly solve the problems. It exposes those in power on the right as fraudulent.

In the same manner, Shapiro exposes himself as obviously fraudulent, too. Because everyone knows exactly how the issues he discusses can be solved, and yet he tells you to move away or turn New York City libertarian. He doesn’t even try to preface it by addressing the true problems. Instead, he goes on a Milton Friedman rant. And we are sick of the dishonesty at this point. Our issues aren’t a result of regulation.

We also happen to be disgusted by the hypocrisy of Ben’s opinions on Israel and Jews compared to America and Whites.

In his statement, Shapiro implies that heritage Americans do not have an inherent right to stay living in our hometowns. Yet his entire life’s work revolves around the defense of his people’s right to stay in their supposed home, halfway across the world. And he expects our country to defend that right. How about we get Israel to subsidize the rent for those Americans that can’t afford the rent in their home cities? This performative contradiction by Shapiro alone invalidates any idea that he cares about America aside from what it can provide Israel.

Shapiro has made millions off of telling White Americans that they should toughen up. That we shouldn’t accept excuses for our failures. Don’t blame the system! Don’t blame anyone else! It’s interesting what happens when he believes there’s even a whiff of perceived racism against his people.

Tucker told Nick Fuentes that hating others for their inherent traits is anti-Christian and wrong. That doesn’t matter, though. Shapiro has decided that Tucker has proven himself to already be an evil man. There can be no redemption for the sin of perceived antisemitism.

Shapiro canceled his appearance on Patrick Bet-David after learning Bet-David had Fuentes on. Ben held a live struggle session demanding Megyn Kelly denounce Candace and Tucker in front of him. He wants swift action to combat the rise of antisemitism, but you just need to suck it up, whitey.

Ben Shapiro’s most aggravating comment here, though, was his appeal to the history of America.

‘Do and live as your forefathers did, keep the spirit of the USA alive!’ Ben says the history of America has been one of a mobile pursuit for opportunity. The history of America is also one of single income families and a predominantly White populace with a Christian faith.

You’re telling me to stay true to the story of America, but it’s a little hard when I see that this country now has 100 million foreigners, is non-Christian at best, nearly satanic at worst, and families require dual incomes just to function at a baseline level. If you want to talk about us returning to the historic values of America, start there or keep your mouth shut, because you’re just exposing yourself.

We aren’t going to move to Tulsa to become insurance consultants working in a cubicle, making $950 a week, all at the expense of our families and hometowns simply because ‘deporting 100 million people isn’t realistic anymore’. We let them in, so why exactly was that realistic but kicking them all out isn’t?

If you don’t think it’s realistic, that’s okay. We’ll find someone who does.

But there is an important clarification I do want to make about Ben’s comments. They could easily be defended as merely practical and rational advice for young people. And that may be true, if it was coming from an uncle or grandparent. It’s certainly foolish to try and persuade yourself that you have anything other than the hand you were dealt. From a personal perspective, you should always realistically assess your own position and determine how to move forward in a reasonable manner. It does no good to yell at your boss about the amount of taxes taken out of your paycheck. Your dad will give you that same advice, too.

But pragmatic personal instruction is not the job of our political executors and influential commentators like Ben Shapiro. Their job is to diagnose the true issue, and to then actually call for real change that solves the root issue.

Your personal job is to deal with the realities of your situation as they are and navigate it as best as you can. You don’t have the power to change your state’s law through your individual action. But if you do want change, your only option is to support and promote those with the actionable power to influence real change — those people just like Ben.

But if Shapiro, our other political commentators, and our elected politicians are all simply shrugging their shoulders and telling us: ’tough luck, life isn’t fair’, then why are we listening to them at all? We know that already. Some things are so obvious, they don’t even need to be said.

Here is something so obvious that I didn’t think had to be said, but clearly it does: We want a life worth living, not economic prosperity at the expense of both our soul and the soul of our nation.

The Right Wing Coalition’ currently writes from Texas. After completing his undergraduate degree at the turn of the last decade, he moved away from the Pacific Northwest to escape his liberal home state. Though he has primarily worked in real estate development since completing college, he also did a short stint at Tesla and even published a novel. In addition to his career, he is earning a Master’s degree while also writing and recording political commentary for his YouTube channel, The Right Wing Coalition.

