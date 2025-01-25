Playback speed
The Tree of Life

by Sietze Bosman
Sietze Bosman
Jan 25, 2025
Sietze Bosman, also known as the Frisian Contemplatonist, draws an uncanny parallel between the organic realities of the life of a mighty tree and the organic realities of a folk or ethnic group. He issues a stark warning to those who deny our close ties to the workings of nature, as we pay the ultimate price for such neglect.

Appears in episode
Sietze Bosman
