J. R. Sommer and Constantin von Hoffmeister discuss Martin Heidegger’s concept of enframing and technocratic tyranny, Judeo-Christianity and its connection to liberalism and Marxism, Nietzsche and National Socialism, the last man and transhumanism, eternal recurrence and reincarnation, Oswald Spengler’s Early Days of World History, and more.

