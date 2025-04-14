Playback speed
Eurosiberia Podcast #58: IMPERIUM AMERICANUM

Arktos Journal
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Phisto Sobanii
Apr 14, 2025
Phisto Sobanii and Constantin von Hoffmeister talk about the American Empire, the vibe shift towards the right, America’s role in the multipolar world, movies as the quintessential American art form, the vast beauty of the American landscape, David Lynch and America’s exit from the Black Lodge, and more.

Phisto Sobanii
Constantin von Hoffmeister
