Eurosiberia Podcast #69: The Book of the Scribe

A Western crisis meets a powerful scriptural vision for a cultural and spiritual resurgence
Arktos Journal
and
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Aug 27, 2025
Lance Kennedy and Constantin von Hoffmeister discuss Kennedy’s The Book of the Scribe, Aleister Crowley, Mormonism, the survival of the West, and more.

Buy The Book of the Scribe.

