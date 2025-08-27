Lance Kennedy and Constantin von Hoffmeister discuss Kennedy’s The Book of the Scribe, Aleister Crowley, Mormonism, the survival of the West, and more.
Eurosiberia Podcast #69: The Book of the Scribe
A Western crisis meets a powerful scriptural vision for a cultural and spiritual resurgence
Aug 27, 2025
