Astral and Constantin von Hoffmeister discuss Trump’s Epstein file fiasco, the future of the movement he unleashed, the deeper meaning of the vibe shift, the slow death of wokeism, the dream of a dynastic MAGA, and Spengler’s Man and Technics in the age of tech-bro dominion.

