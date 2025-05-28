Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Eurosiberia Podcast #60: Political Realism

Arktos Journal
and
Constantin von Hoffmeister
May 28, 2025
Antoine Dresse and Constantin von Hoffmeister discuss Dresse’s book Political Realism: Principles & Assumptions and how the theories of Machiavelli, Hobbes, and Schmitt can be applied to the current vibe shift and the new Age of Empires.

Purchase Political Realism.

