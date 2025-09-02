Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Eurosiberia Podcast #70: Wyndham Lewis and the White Race

Race as a moral category
Arktos Journal
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Antelope Hill Publishing
Sep 02, 2025
Taylor Young from Antelope Hill Publishing and Constantin von Hoffmeister discuss Wyndham Lewis’ Paleface: The Philosophy of the Melting Pot, the importance of racial consciousness, the threat to White identity, White sovereignty, and more.

Order Paleface here.

