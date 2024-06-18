Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HamburgerToday's avatar
HamburgerToday
Jun 19, 2024

Faye is always interesting. That this essay was originally published in 1988 is just astounding. As Heidegger pointed out, we shape the technology as it shapes us. This is why a loving, caring folk state should insure the people *always* have veto with regard to any technology deployed within their communal space.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture