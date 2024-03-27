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HamburgerToday
Mar 28, 2024

I see your point.

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HamburgerToday
Mar 27, 2024

Faye accepts the formula that 'racism = bad'. Unfortunately, 'racism' is inescapable. It's just that - to their detriment - modern Whites are less prone to it than previous generations. The desire for non-Whites to penetrate and take possession of White lands is simply inter-racial rape on a grand scale. That feminists and women in general applaud this act of rape against their own nations is a sign of deep sickness and a failure to understand the dynamics of genuine inter-racial 'racism'.

The only solution of the 'racism' of non-Whites is 'racism' of Whites. That's why 'White racism' is constantly under attack and, basically, illegal but non-White racism is not ('Rotheram' it just the tip).

Until Whites understand that they are in a race-war and that their 'leaders' side with their racial enemies, there can be no progress on *any* front.

The ruling class does not fear 'socialism' or 'communism' they invented these formlae and embrace them as a means to an end. But the end is always the same: Impunity for themselves while the nations they rule are melted down for scrap.

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