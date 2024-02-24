Guillaume Faye argues that, paradoxically, those who vocally oppose Nazism have inadvertently ensured its survival and even bolstered its mythological status.

This is the third part of Guillaume Faye’s essay ‘The New Ideological Challenges’, published in 1988. Also read parts one and two.

The countless admonishing speeches about racism, fascism, Nazism; the constant suggestion of the supposed rebirth of mass anti-Semitism; the repeatedly stupid association of the blonde, violent, racist, right-wing radical Aryan with his victim depicted in the form of a Jew or a Southerner contribute to cultivating and unfolding a kind of ‘negative Aryan myth’ in the public mind, which, however, affects us just as much as the ‘positive Aryan myth’. A parallel can be drawn in this respect: just as the Western and the people’s democracies strive to legitimise themselves, to overshadow their grand failures, and to wash off the blood that has been on their hands since 1945, so does our society not cease to celebrate its victory over Hitler and Mussolini, precisely to cover up the current issues it cannot concretely solve: ‘The womb of the disgusting beast is still fertile’, as per Brecht’s famous formula — the founding and legitimising myth of a society that can only justify itself by presenting itself as a bulwark against a latent, always revivable, never defeated fascism-racism-Nazism.