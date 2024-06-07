Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PAUL ORSI's avatar
PAUL ORSI
Jun 7, 2024

Christianity cannot die in Europe or Europe will die . It can take a new form and here is why: Its all quoted:

"The members

The pseudonyms behind which the members of the Ur Group hid were partly revealed by the researches of Gianfranco de Turris,[16] and Renato Del Ponte.[17] Below a list of those who collaborated with the magazines of UR and KRUR (in brackets their symbolic name used to sign, according to the idea of 'active impersonality'):[18]

Giovanni Colazza (Leo,[16] and possibly Breno and Krur),[19] anthroposophist, direct disciple of Rudolf Steiner.

Giovanni Antonio Colonna (Breno and Krur,[17] or Arvo),[19] anthroposophist.

Girolamo Comi (Gic),[16] Catholic poet, friend of Arturo Onofri.

Guido De Giorgio (Havismat),[16] Catholic, first close to the thought of René Guénon, then follower of Pius of Pietrelcina.

Aniceto Del Massa (Sagittarius),[17] friend and disciple of Arturo Reghini, Pythagorean,[19] later anthroposophist.

Julius Evola (Agarda, Arvo,[20] Ea, Iagla).[16]

Nicola Moscardelli (Sirio, Sirius),[17] Catholic poet inspired by Onofri's poetics.

Roggero Musmeci Ferrari Bravo (Ignis), whose name does not appear in magazines, however.

Arturo Onofri (Oso),[16] poet, anthroposophist.

Giulio Parise (Luce),[16] Freemason.

Ercole Quadrelli (Abraxa, Tikaipos),[16] Kremmerzian.

Arturo Reghini (Pietro Negri,[16] once Henìocos Àristos), Pythagorean and Freemason.

Corallo Reginelli (Taurulus),[16] first anthroposophist, then hermetist.

Domenico Rudatis (Rud),[16] mountaineer and esotericist.

Massimo Scaligero (Maximus),[16] anthroposophist, direct disciple of Giovanni Colazza.

Emilio Servadio (Es),[16] psychoanalyst, poet.

Other people, whose identity is unknown, signed with the pseudonyms of: Alba, Apro, Arom, Nilius, Primo Sole, Zam. Another enigmatic name, Ekatlos, is attributable to a lady, or perhaps to Leone Caetani.[21] In the magazine Krur also wrote Agnostus, behind which the French esotericist René Guénon is probably hidden.[16] "

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture