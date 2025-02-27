Playback speed
Eurosiberia Podcast #51: Oh Canada!

Arktos Journal
and
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Feb 27, 2025
1
3
Transcript

Richard Heathen and Constantin von Hoffmeister talk about the differences between the United States and Canada, why free speech absolutism is a bad idea, Trump’s plan to annex Canada, the possibility of Canada entering into an anti-American alliance with France, why formerly Communist states are so conservative, Quebecois separatism, and more.

Arktos Journal
Constantin von Hoffmeister
