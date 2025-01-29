Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Eurosiberia Podcast #49: The State of the West

+1
Arktos Journal
,
Constantin von Hoffmeister
,
Isaac Simpson
, and 2 others
Jan 29, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

Isaac Simpson, David Herod from Tooky’s Mag, the American Expat, and Constantin von Hoffmeister discuss civic nationalism vs ethnic nationalism, White Americans as the founding stock, ethnocentric ethnopluralism, the death of wokeism, nationalism vs globalization, culture slop, the lack of original movies, and more.

Arktos Journal
Arktos Podcasts
Eurosiberia, Werewolf and other Arktos podcasts.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Arktos Journal
Isaac Simpson
Writes The Carousel Subscribe
The American Expat
Tooky's Mag
Writes Tooky's Mag Subscribe
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Recent Episodes
The Tree of Life
  Sietze Bosman
Eurosiberia Podcast #48: The European New Right
  Arktos JournalAlexander Raynor, and Constantin von Hoffmeister
Eurosiberia Podcast #47: Daria Dugina’s Radical Life
  Arktos Journal and Constantin von Hoffmeister
Eurosiberia Podcast #46: Multipolarity #2
  Arktos JournalBrecht Jonkers, and Constantin von Hoffmeister
Eurosiberia Podcast #45: Romania & Democracy
  Arktos Journal and Constantin von Hoffmeister
Eurosiberia Podcast #44: Multipolarity #1
  Arktos JournalConstantin von HoffmeisterAhnaf Ibn Qais, and Brecht Jonkers
Eurosiberia Podcast #43: The Librarian of Celaeno
  Arktos JournalLibrarian of Celaeno, and Constantin von Hoffmeister