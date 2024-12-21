Arktos Journal

Eurosiberia Podcast #47: Daria Dugina’s Radical Life

Arktos Journal's avatar
Constantin von Hoffmeister's avatar
Jafe Arnold's avatar
Arktos Journal, Constantin von Hoffmeister, and Jafe Arnold
Dec 21, 2024

Jafe Arnold from PRAV Publishing and Constantin von Hoffmeister discuss Daria Platonova Dugina’s life, death, philosophy, and legacy.

Order Eschatological Optimism here.

Order For a Radical Life here.

Order A Theory of Europe here.

