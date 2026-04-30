Arktos Journal Interviews Joey Oliver "The Right Wing Coalition"

Arktos Journal editor Chris had the opportunity to sit down with author Joey Oliver, whose book American History Z: Gen Z’s Journey to The Far Right has made the waves recently.

Joey Oliver, also known as The Right Wing Coalition on YouTube, presents American History Z as the hero’s journey of his own generation.



He follows Gen Z men as they move from passive acceptance of the system into disillusionment and confrontation with reality. What begins as comfort turns into doubt, then rupture, and finally a search for order, identity, and meaning beyond the world that raised them.

Joey Oliver currently writes from Miami. After completing his undergraduate degree at the turn of the last decade, he moved away from the Pacific Northwest to escape his liberal home state. Though he has primarily worked in real estate development since completing college, he also did a short stint at Tesla and even published a novel. In addition to his career, he is earning a Master’s degree while also writing and recording political commentary for his YouTube channel, The Right Wing Coalition. His book American History Z has been published by Arktos Media.

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