chowfun
Oct 24, 2024Edited

People might be expecting far too much from a second Trump presidency. Though his nationalist populism (or the embryo of such) is indeed a definite improvement over many a past President there is only so much he will be able to accomplish without the tools and support necessary to enact the type of legislation many of us hope he will promote should he assume office. The U.S. is a bitterly divided nation at all levels of society, and there are many who would welcome a total collapse of this nation rather than see their political opposition be victorious. Without a significant majority (both popular and political) to back him and take the many forces arrayed against him to task, a Trump second term may be nothing more than a temporary speed bump along the road to U.S. inevitable decay.

Mimi
Oct 19, 2024

The fact that there are intellectuals who are pinning their hopes for an American renewal on Donald Trump shows just how desperate and bleak our future is…the glorification of Trump in this piece is absurd and referring to the massive and overwhelming peaceful 2020 protests against the police state as “race riots” belies the author’s bigotry. Harris will continue the American decline and Trump will continue to grift. There is no redemption anytime soon.

