Arktos Journal

User's avatar
Stan Leitym's avatar
Stan Leitym
Jul 19, 2024

If Jason does anything it’s take the great ideas I’ve been thinking up, and present them in his work and speech completely twisted from the accurate message. While I think he means well I think he’s unaware to himself in some aspects and it happens we all run at different paces. But I have a bone to pick as he called me out twice now by name, and I know what he’s doing but I get no response. If you would like to speak with a person that the world would currently throw the term of either crazy or prophet or Christ conscious at, I’m around and happy to fix the message that his bravado and overdone air are currently appearing to be.

Reply
Lyss P. Hacker's avatar
Lyss P. Hacker
Jul 17, 2024Edited

I think you are overestimating power of AI. It is more powerful than it has been, but software in general and AI software in particular is incredibly hard to maintain (and build) and requires a lot of resources to work. In a world which is on the verge of bankruptcy it is going to very difficult to make further progress in AI. Idea of augmenting human intellect with smart machines is very old. Take a look at "Augmenting Human Intellect" by Doug Englebart written in 1962 and "Man-Computer Symbiosis" by J. C. R. Licklider written in 1960. Not much has happened since then except that hardware got more powerful.

It is true that computational view of the world can be very powerful because from the technical perspective mind is just a collection of processes which can be described, changed and simulated by a computer. Take a look at "The Society of Mind" and "The Emotion Machine" from Marvin Minsky. Main issue here is that people who are involved in this are mostly nerds who are almost all leftists, so their staring point is almost always anti-traditional. There is also huge push, like it has always been in computing, to commercialize all ideas and turn them into money-making commodities.

AI machines will primarily be used for mass surveillance, to automate what can still be automated in artificially created jobs which people in the West are already doing for decades, in wars, etc. Nerds will continue to fool around with AI, including imagining it's trans-human possibilities, but there is no way they can do anything truly traditional with it.

EDIT: From the perspective of a programmer trying to implement human mind, it is almost impossible task. Marvin Minsky's student Push Singh tried to implement some of that in EM-ONE, system which he built as part of his Phd thesis, but it had pretty rudimentary capabilities: https://dspace.mit.edu/handle/1721.1/33926?show=full.

Reply
