Aug 26, 2024

I know many are skeptical of Silicon Valley (rightfully so), however, they're the only viable counter-elite to mount a true opposition to the managerial regime in the USA.

Sep 1, 2024

I think Trump is vastly over rated simply because he appears to be the dissident outsider that he really isn't. He's always been a NYC Fat Cat and as vain as is required to win where vanity is all that matters.

The technology that enthuses Trump and Musk is ubiquitous now. India landed on the moon. Ansar Allah closed teh ERd Sea, Yemen one of the poorest countries. AI will imporve but it will always be artificial. The world Trump and MUsk want is not tradition so much as it is obsolete although it is very tradiional in the American sense of "freedom" from empire meant commercial prosperity along with expension west and then overseas. This has no where to go and neither liberal economics with its boom and bust cycles and freedom to exploit now resisted by non-stae militiias. This "Great" episode in Amrican history is over. Trump and Musk are archaic and so is Kamal Harris, just the flip civil rights side of an obsolete enterprise. America will not reform. It will be defeated.

