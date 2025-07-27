Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
von blucher's avatar
von blucher
6m

Hopefully, you won't do something that stupid! As a Eurasianist, it would deeply sadden me to see China and the West carve you up between themselves...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
robert agajeenian's avatar
robert agajeenian
3h

At this time and under these international circumstances I can't ever imagine a Chinese move against Siberia. China doesn't even need Siberia, not if it has a decent relationship with Russia. Better to trade for whatever she needs and avoid the perils of war.

Also, it's better to get away from the zero sum game we've been playing for far too long.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arktos Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture