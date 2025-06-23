Zander argues that mass immigration threatens the survival of European peoples and that memes, far from trivial, have become vital weapons in asserting truth, ridiculing enemies, and restoring White morale.

Our situation is serious. The White natives of nearly all European and Anglosphere countries are under threat. The ethnic peoples of many European nations face becoming racial minorities within decades. This hasn’t been by accident, but by design - a stark fact that even the anti-white British Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer has admitted. White people have never, ever been consulted on whether they want mass third world immigration. We’ve never asked for it, we’ve never voted for it, we’ve never wanted it, and yet, at every turn, it’s been forced upon us by the traitorous political class, be they left-wing or ‘conservative’. It’s not an exaggeration to say that they’re trying their best to genocide us. Millions of Whites, finally, are waking up to this fact. Given this context, discussing the importance of memes might seem frivolous, but I’ll explain here why that isn’t the case.

We’ve Already Won the Arguments

Too often, those on our side get drawn into lengthy online discussions with our enemies. It is true that millions of normies are only just waking up, and we do need to be patient with them. What might appear at first to be an obtuse civnat doing more harm than good, might in fact be an awakening normie who, perhaps even just a year ago, was ‘race-blind’, and given a little more time, will move beyond the civnattery toward full racial awareness.

At the same time, it’s frustrating to see our people getting drawn into debates from a position you might expect to see ten or fifteen years ago. As an example, take the very common spectacle of a non-white immigrant, or descendant of non-white immigrants, lecturing us on what our nations mean, what our values are, and how these things should be quantified. The civnat or awakening normie might ‘get into it’ with people like this and try to argue with them using reason, making points by deploying the ‘double standards’ argument, e.g. ‘imagine if we went to India, and then started lecturing Indians on what their country is about’.

Don’t Try to Reason With Our Enemies

This is about power, not reason or fairness. The frank truth is they don’t give a shit about our arguments. Likewise, the opinion of a non-white immigrant regarding our national values is irrelevant, just as their very presence in our nations should be considered illegitimate. Accordingly, to even engage in ‘discussion’ or ‘debate’ like this is taking a weak position. Our main task now is to remove these people from our lands, and that’s where our focus needs to be. There’s little to say to these people other than ‘this is not your land. Go home’. Therefore, the most effective response to these people is either to simply repeat the above words to them, which will help shift the Overton Window and encourage others to do so, or ridicule them with memes.

He did the meme.

Why are Memes Effective?

A good meme is highly effective because it instantly encapsulates an idea with a few well-chosen words and an image. It resonates instantly because it’s quick to read, it’s funny because it conveys familiar truth, and these qualities give it virality. A solid and well-deployed meme will often get more engagement than a written post or tweet.

The reasons memes like those above are effective is because that situation - an entitled non-white patronisingly lecturing us, the ethnic natives of our nations, on how our nations should be - is so achingly familiar. Don’t argue with these people. Ridicule them, remind them this is not their land, and tell them to pack their bags and go home.

Memes are like stereotypes. If they weren’t based on truth, they wouldn’t work. They work because they instantly trigger recognition of familiar patterns. The patterns came first, and thus generated the memes. Here’s another common example;

This person might be a genuine leftist moron brainwashed against his own race, or he might be a Jewish subversive or a non-white posing as a White person. All three are perfectly possible. The salient point is there are many such cases, which is why a meme exists for them. The idea that the fact there are White native criminals makes it alright to import tens of thousands of Pakistani paedophile rapists, who then victimise young native White girls, is objectively a ludicrous standpoint. You don’t argue with this. The only appropriate response is hatred and ridicule. He did the meme.

Another example - this one has been used against us for a long time, well before Internet meme culture. From the late 90s New Labour politicians frequently told us that Britain is ‘a land of immigrants’, made up of the Huguenots, Angles, Saxons and so on. These politicians, who were usually Jewish, told us that because Britain has historically been composed of various waves of White peoples and tribes, that we should accept hordes of third-worlders. As laughable as this is, this ‘argument’ still hasn’t died off, which is why it has become a meme.

Yes fuckface, we mean White people.

Use Memes to Ridicule our Enemies and Raise White Morale

I’ve given some common examples, but there are many more. Few familiar with the online right will be unaware of the ubiquitous ‘fellow White’ - the Jew who adopts an online European skinsuit to pose as one of us in order to agitate against us. This tactic is extremely well-documented. Despite it being so common it became a meme, they still do it.

Dear Fellow White People

Meme culture belongs to the right. Here are some more memes which are commonly applicable. You’ll probably know some of them. Even the small number of memes I’ve posted here can be used hundreds of times, because the people and ideas they ridicule pop up again and again with astonishing predictability. Use them at will and encourage others to do same. I’ll endeavour to keep this page updated with useful memes I come across.

It’s never been their fault

The ‘conspiracy theory’ of disproportionate Jewish representation in banking and media

Fatigue is widespread

What did they all die for?

The British police enforce the will of an anti-white state

Yes, a lot of these are about Jews

Go back and make India great again

There is no magic dirt.

Common libtard / Jewish position

Civnats can be more harmful than subversives

Once you do your first early life check, there’s no going back

It seems to be in their DNA

Race is a social construct, just like gravity

We have all the diversity we need

