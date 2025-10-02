Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kautilya The Contemplator's avatar
Kautilya The Contemplator
2h

I agree with Alexander Dugin’s central argument that global hegemons rarely surrender power peacefully and history shows transition almost always involves war. What we are seeing now, the Ukraine conflict, wars in the Middle East, tensions in Asia, is really about the violent unraveling of unipolarity and less about multipolarity having completely replaced the current order.

One additional point is that the West’s (particularly the US) decline is not linear but uneven. It still retains enormous coercive power in finance, technology and military reach, which explains why it can still engineer outcomes in places like Moldova or the Caucasus. Yet, each exercise of that power accelerates the fragmentation of the system, driving Russia, China, India, and others to harden alternative structures like BRICS, SCO, and new payment systems. The paradox is that Western “victories” now often sow the seeds of longer-term defeat.

This is why I share Dugin’s view the struggle is entering a decisive stage. Whether or not it escalates to full-scale global war depends less on multipolar powers than on how far a declining unipolar order is willing to gamble to preserve itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Observateur's avatar
Observateur
2h

The fact that history does not show a peaceful transition of hegemony does not mean that in the future we'll have war. The main reason is that everybody is aware that this would be the last war on this planet. It would wipe out everything that we have achieved in the last 4–5000 years. We'll have local skirmishes following provocations such as in Ukraine, Palestine, Africa, perhaps Taiwan in the near future. Those powers that can live with the ensuing economic difficulties will prevail. The main losers will be the EU countries: no material resources, expensive energies and valuable human resources on the move to other, more attractive, economies. North America (US + Canada) will assume leadership of the anglophone world, loose economic clout, and settle for an unfriendly coexistence with the rest. Her main allies located in the EU will present no interest to the US dollars since they will be poor. The US will squash the last drop of juice out of them. Russia and the other BRICS will prosper and become the main area of growth and development. They will be peaceful giants, with capabilities imposing respect and providing them with security.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arktos Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture