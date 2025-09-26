Alexander Wolfheze penetrates the convergence of catastrophes looming over the West, exposing how the interconnection of the decline of music, mass migration, feminism, ecological destruction, and the wars in Israel and Ukraine demand no less than a civilisational revolution.

“The death of the contemporary forms of social order ought to gladden rather than trouble the soul. But what is frightening is that the departing world leaves behind it not an heir, but a pregnant widow. Between the death of the one and the birth of the other, much water will flow by: a long night of chaos and desolation will pass.” - Aleksandr Herzen

Prologue: Harmonices Mundi

(Numino-musicological preliminaries)

As a rule, the ‘meaning’ of works of Western classical music is notoriously difficult to express in all but the most technically specialised words. One way to understand this state of affairs is to regard it from the eminently defensible position that, sub specie aeternitatis, the high art form of Western classical music actually taps into an even higher, supra-linguistic field of communication that defies the mere-linguistic definitions and time-space restrictions of ordinary human speech.

In the largely forgotten language of the European Tradition, Latin, this dimensionally expanded field of communication - more accurately, but more intangibly expressed: of connection - was termed musica universalis, i.e. the harmony of the universe arising from the interaction of its various (celestial) spheres. In that Tradition - and other non-European Traditions beside it - this Music of the Spheres was understood as a resonance of the Creator’s first command, for the created universe was called into being by His Word. Thus, a true acoustic resonance of the act of creation itself was assumed as continuing to ‘echo’ - and continuing to create - through all space and time, even if most of that resonance was out of the ordinary human hearing range (which is scientifically assumed as restricted to the 12 Hz-28 kHz bandwidth range). In fact, the human voice and all human-made music were assumed to have a place within this great and growing Music of the Spheres, albeit with their own specific functionalities, distinct from those of the seraphic and angelic choirs. Thus, humanity was enabled to contribute to the Creator’s great work, provided its intent and effort were sufficiently ‘attuned’ to His greater score, depending on the special gift that humanity had uniquely received: ‘free will’.

Reaching its ‘modern’ stage of development, however, an ever greater proportion of humanity assumes that it has ‘outgrown’ its humble role in merely contributing to the Creator’s great work, preferring its own ‘improvisations’ to the greater score. Most dramatically, this anti-creationist rebellion is illustrated by the situation that came to prevail in the West after the World Wars, as it came to prefer the ‘mating rhythm’ and ‘womb entry-and-exit’ sound-worlds of neo-primitivist ‘popular music’ to the considerable training time, technical skill and disciplinary effort that is required for the performance - let alone composition - of the kind of high-register, capital-letter Music that the West had created during the preceding millennium of Western musical history. That is not to say that individual performers and composers of capital-letter Music are no longer to be found on the Late Great Planet Earth: it merely means that traditional competences and authentic genius are no longer recognized and rewarded by humanity as a whole, reflecting the masses’ loss of access to the transcendental sphere (‘secularization’), their descent into hedonistic indolence (‘consumerism’) and their regression into technologically enhanced dotage (‘matrixification’).

Since the full onset of modernity, which equates to the final Dark Age phase of the Cycle of the Ages, the very notion of the Music of the Spheres has faded from public discourse and private consciousness. Significantly, the final traces of this notion appeared on the edges of mainstream Western artistic expression in the years just before the year 1980, the ‘ABBA year’, when the decline of the West crossed its point of no return. Thus, John Tolkien’s high fantasy myth-cycle The Silmarillion, which starts off with the creation of the universe and the foreshadowing of its subversion in the Ainulindalë, or ‘Music of the Holy Ones’, was published in 1977. Frederico Fellini’s culture critique film Prova d'orchestra, or ‘Orchestra Rehearsal’, which traces a revolt of musicians against their conductor and the ruin of their concert hall (a former church) in a subtle satire of 20th-Century European history, premiered in 1978.

The European Classical Music tradition, arguably the highest art-form produced by Western civilization, may be regarded as the proverbial canary in the coal mine of human cognitive, artistic and cultural decline: over the course of the 20th Century, it was subjected to all possible forms of manipulation, degradation and perversion, and by 1980 it was approaching extinction. Logically, this most rarified, most sensitive and most effort-intensive form of human artistic expression started to evaporate along with its human carrier, as Western man started to regress into a post- and sub-human state. Thus, during the 1960’s heyday of the secularised (and subsequently satanized) ‘counter-culture’ generation, European Classical Music was irrevocably eclipsed by Tavistock-promoted and drug-enhanced ‘pop(ular) music’. From that point onward, ‘high register’ music was pushed into the margins of public perception, where it was reduced to a museum exhibit and a ‘conspicuous consumption’ item for status-signalling, nouveau riche Boomers, rendered inaccessible to the masses through prohibitive ticket prices and intolerable social practices.

Even under the ashes of Western civilisation, however, some embers of the creative fire of the European Classical Music Tradition kept burning, albeit unnoticed by the dumbed-down masses, unrecognised by the ‘music industry’ and scoffed at by the pundits of the counterfeit ‘cultural elite’. Some of these few remaining works of authentic musical genius also retained one of the most elusive traits of high art: artistic precognition, which may be regarded as part of the ‘unconscious surplus output’ that results from cryptomnesia and hierophany.

One such work was the 1966 ‘symphonic poem’ Uaxuctum of Italian composer Giacinto Scelsi. The work is subtitled: ‘The legend of the Maya city which destroyed itself for religious reasons’, referring to a Maya-era archaeological site in the Petén Forest of Guatemala. The fantasy name ‘Uaxuctun’ was given to the site by its modern discoverer, Sylvanus Morley, an American archaeologist specializing in Meso-American antiquities who was led to it by locals in May 1916: Morley was engaged in an intelligence gathering for the Office of Naval Intelligence, searching for German U-boat bases and German agitators in Central America under the guise of scholarly research and had advertised a reward for information on jungle monuments. The actual name of the ancient city had been Siaan K’aan, Mayan for ‘Heaven Born’, but Morley assigned it the name Uaxuctun, Mayan for ‘Eight Stones’, not only in reference to the fact that the site contained the first known inscription dated to the 8th B’ak’tun of the Meso-American Long Count Calendar, but also because of its homonymy with the name of the United States capital, Washington, home of his sponsor, the Carnegie Institute.

Uaxuctun’s inhabitants abandoned it during a poorly-understood event-sequence often referred to as the greatest mystery in archaeology, viz. the ‘Classic Maya Collapse’, historiographically known as the Mayan civilisation’s Terminal Classic Period (conventionally dated 830-950 AD), after which it was swallowed up by the jungle. It is in this utterly alien setting that Scelsi, a highly original but notoriously enigmatic composer, projected a sound-scape that may be typified as avant la lettre post-modern and that is, in terms of genre, perhaps best described as an early form of ‘spectral music’.

“This is an intensely dramatic work, and the most bizarre in Scelsi's output. It depicts the end of an ancient civilisation - residing in Central America, but with mythical roots extending back to Egypt and beyond - it is the last flowering of a mystical and mythological culture which was slowly destroyed by our modern world. In this case, Scelsi says, the Mayans made a conscious decision to end the city themselves. Uaxuctum incorporates harmonic elements throughout, and is extremely difficult to come to terms with. …There really are no proper words to describe this amazing piece, which presents Scelsi at his most daring and innovative. It is a world all to itself, and a warning.”

Taking Uaxuctum as a warning and a precognition of the ultimate fate of the West, which has had the new Washington as its capital since 1945, Westerners would be wise to ponder the clue offered in that prescient phrase of Scelsi’s subtitle: destroyed itself for religious reasons. They would be wise to wonder if not-so-different reasons could apply to the now rapidly unfolding Fall of the West.

The Not-So-Strange Demise of the West

(Psycho-historical mechanisms)

What was the monstrous evil that brought on God’s judgment [in the Deluge]? The Bible does not specify beyond calling it chamas, lawlessness. But lawlessness (or violence as some render it) is the manifestation of a social disease and not its cause. [Bible interpreters] speculate that it was unbounded affluence that caused men to become depraved, that wealth afforded them the leisure to discover new thrills and to commit sexual aberrations. Hand in hand with material prosperity went an overbearing attitude toward God, whom people judged to be incapable of hearing prayers and of enforcing moral standards. - William Hallo

Speculation as to the reasons for the Classic Maya Collapse has given rise to a plethora of science-based theses, ranging from natural disaster (climate change, epidemic disease), to social-darwinist selection (overpopulation, foreign invasion), to macro-economic system failure (environmental degradation, trade-route collapse). All of these theses, however, are necessarily limited by their mono-causal focus and historical-materialist bias: because they lack a holistic perspective, they tend to mistake symptoms for causes and because they lack a transcendental reference point, they fail to grasp the agency (‘motivated power’) of human thought and human inspiration.

As human history has repeatedly proven, philosophy, religion and art have the power not only to override utilitarian and materialist calculus (either supra- or infra-rationally), but also to reshape natural habitats and material conditions themselves (either beneficially or detrimentally). It may, in fact, be argued that philosophy-based, art-created and religion-grounded thoughts and inspirations shape the material world and the human condition, rather than vice versa. If the ever-shifting immanent phenomena of the so-called ‘real’ or ‘material’ world are viewed, as Traditionalism does, as nothing but imperfect, because dimensionally limited and sensorily distorted reflections of much greater transcendental realities (the ‘imaginal world’), then direct access to those realities, through properly practiced philosophy, art and religion (resulting in perceptual breakthroughs, archetype reconstructions and prophecy records) allows for a recognition and manipulation of these dimensional limits and sensory distortions.

In other words, the ‘direct access’ that true philosophy, art and religion provide to the transcendent (higher, heavenly) sphere allows for an improved perception of the immanent (lower, earthly) sphere, exposing the contingent and relative nature of all immanent phenomena, and for a deliberate manipulation of these phenomena in accordance with the higher knowledge so obtained. Of course, such manipulation can be either positive (anagogic) or negative (katagogic) with regard to the human condition: it can lift up the human spirit and improve the human condition (growth principle, white magic) or cut it down and subvert it (decay principle, black magic). Obviously, over the course of a given civilisation’s life-cycle, the former tendency will prevail among that civilisation’s ruling elites and shape its guiding principles during its waxing (spring and summer) phase and the latter will prevail during its waning (autumn and winter) phase. During the terminal phase of the civilizational cycle, the ruling elites, having been informed of the ‘signs of the times’ by their priestly class, may even adopt policies that could be characterised as deliberately self-destructive in pursuit of an ‘accelerationist’ or ‘palliative’ agenda.

Perhaps the last Mayan rulers, having ensured that the last rites had been properly performed and appropriate preparations had been sufficiently made, simply boarded up their cities, evacuated their citizenry and discarded their regalia, setting off into the jungle to quietly fade into the long grass of history.

In ordinary conditions, the correct reading of the cosmic clock and the timely recognition of the ‘signs of the times’ are, properly speaking, the functions of the priestly class (clergy, scholars), but the ruling elite (royalty, nobility) may ignore their priests’ advice at its own peril. A proper ruling elite, i.e. an elite that views itself as tasked with proper governance and that is concerned with the spiritual as well as the physical well-being of its subjects, sees to it that the priestly class is allowed to properly function in its proper place. On the one hand, nobody should be allowed to challenge the teachings of the priestly class (which should be sufficiently reasonable and intelligent to absorb all substantial questioning) or intrude upon its prerogatives (which should include overall control of education, health care and social security). On the other hand, the priestly class should not be allowed to unduly burden and worry the common people by extending its own prescripts and insights to others: the latter cannot be asked to exhaust themselves by the celibacy, fasting and praying rigours required of the former, or to share the awesome burdens of demonic exorcism, apotropaic magic and visionary eschatology.

Of course, in the contemporary West, the conditions are far from ordinary and none of these rules apply: there is neither a proper ruling elite, nor a proper priestly class, nor, it must be added, a proper common people. Thus, even though the ‘writing on the wall’ - anthropogenic climate catastrophe, global environmental disaster, accelerated demographic collapse, wholesale ethnic replacement, total financial system failure - is clearly spelt out for all to see, (almost) nobody can read the signs and see the greater picture. In the contemporary West, psycho-historical conditions simply preclude an objective grasp of any form of reality - let alone macro-historical reality.

As to the first mentioned group, the ruling elites of the West are counterfeit elites in the precise sense of the word: they are the structural inversions of true royalty, true nobility and true statesmen, now made up of the morally, intellectually and aesthetically most repulsive elements of society, selected exclusively on their accomplishments in the seven deadly sins and their absolute adherence to the dogmas of mammonism and narcissism, with the added requirement of living up to the three C principles of cowardice (femo-political compatibility), conformity (social media compatibility) and complicity (Epstein List compatibility).

As to the second group, after two hundred years of ‘enlightenment’ and ‘secularization’, the priestly class of the West has degenerated into an anti-clergy, now made up of ‘progressive’ pastors, ‘liberal’ academics, ‘mainstream’ journalists and ‘only fans’ influencers, promoting deliberately inverted values that undermine the very foundations of the Western peoples: sexual regulation, institutional marriage, nuclear family, cultural heritage, national identity and state sovereignty. Their ‘rainbow flag’ celebration of ‘pride month’ perversion and their ‘open borders’ welcome to ‘refugee’ colonisation, in close coordination with Soros-sponsored ‘open society’ activities at home and letter-agency-sponsored ‘colour revolutions’ abroad, are only the most visible parts of their subversive agenda.

As to the third group, the common people of the West, too long deprived of any authentic form of political and spiritual guidance, too long permitted to indulge in their worst vices and weaknesses and too long exposed to devolutionary pressures of a physically as well as spiritually toxic environment, they have been reduced to an irredeemable state of sub-humanity, regressing into a terminal condition of atavistic neo-primitivism, anti-intellectual infantilism and sado-masochistic psychopathy.

Given this historically unprecedented state of affairs, which is profitably exploited, rigidly policed and deliberately deepened by the hostile elite, it is highly doubtful that any of the reasoned, quietist and palliative wisdom ascribed to the pallbearers of the Classic Mayan civilisation will prevail during the upcoming terminal phase of Western civilisation. The only hint of any substantive move towards palliative measures were the ‘Covid’ lockdowns (hospice) and the euthanasia ‘vaccines’ introduced during the ‘Ten Months That Shook the World’ that marked the formal start of the Fall of the West between March 2020 and January 2021, but these were halted by the hostile elite’s priority switch from domestic to foreign affairs at the start of the Ukraine War.

Irrespective of the hostile elite’s agenda, however, it is conceivable that a worthy remnant of the West will yet fight its way out of its floundering City in the Sea, make its way across the approaching final wave and reach the further shore to found a new shining City on a Hill. In the no-man’s land between mythology and history, there are many examples of such ‘new beginnings’: Ziusudra’s company is said to have reached the Land of the Lady’s Heart, exiled Aeneads are said to have settled at the Rumon River, and fleeing Atlanteans are said to have made their way to the Black Land.

In reliably recorded history, the Mayan people did survive the Classic Maya Collapse, the Spanish conquest of the Americas and the American-sponsored Guatemalan Genocide. But irrespective of the possibility that a remnant of the Western people may yet find a way to cross the fast-approaching ‘event horizon’ of Western history, the outcome of the rapidly intensifying Crisis of the Modern West, which is the Fall of the West, is no longer in doubt. At this point, it may be useful to remind readers why that fall is no longer in doubt, and what caused it.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Le fil est maintenant cassé Il n’y a plus d’hommes sur ce continent abandonné des dieux Il n’y a qu’une minorité surhumaine… et… une immense majorité de singes [The thread has now snapped There no longer exist humans in this continent forsaken by the gods There is only a super-human minority… and… an immense majority of apes] - Savitri Devi Mukherdji

Seksmisja Redux

(Femo-political quandaries)

“When the patriarchy that was founded by the warriors is finally eliminated the individualist and martial society of the last millennia returns to its pre-natal state of collectivist atavism.” - Nicolás Gómez Dávila

Befitting the ‘Maya’ theme, the depth of ethical relativism and moral nihilism to which Western civilization has sunken may be gauged by the recent example of Mayah Sommers, a 14-year-old British girl who became an instant social media celebrity (where she was referred to as ‘Young Queen of Scots’) after being filmed fighting off a different-race ‘migrant’ assault. The short-lived commotion surrounding this incident, highlighting the plight of native girls and women as the West is overrun by Third World colonists and causing a wave of patently useless ‘public protests’ against globalist-engineered ‘mass migration’, completely failed to address the greater societal issues at stake. Remarkably, the ‘media debate’ totally failed to notice the systemic absence of any intervention, protection and responsibility by indigenous men on behalf of indigenous women. To the extent it was not condemned as ‘violent delinquency’ and ‘racist aggression’ in the legacy media, the brave stand of Mayah Sommers was occasionally praised as ‘assertiveness’ and ‘empowerment’ by some umpteenth-wave feminists, but it did not occur to any mainstream media outlet to suggest a role for indigenous men for what would have been simply and straightforwardly regarded as ‘their womenfolk’ by any earlier generation.

The same conspicuous absence of any significant level of indigenous in-group empathy or cohesion - let alone solidarity - at either the national or ethnic - let alone racial - level could be seen in another recent, but more tragic example of Western women being left to fend for themselves: Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman who had come to the US as a refugee in 2022, only to have her life ended on the Blue Lynx Line train in Charlotte (NC) by a different-race criminal vagrant (who had been released without bail by a different-race DEI-creature judge, who had been appointed by a different-race DEI-creature senior court judge, on the recommendation of a different-race DEI-creature ‘diversity consultant’). After decades of similar and multiplying ‘incidents’ across the West (including the different-race rape-gangs targeting indigenous minors on an industrial scale that UK PM Sir Keir Starmer shielded from justice during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions), the only possible explanation for this blatant lack of indigenous in-group solidarity is that the in-group itself has ceased to exist.

In other words, collective (national, ethnic, racial) identity among the indigenous peoples of the West has collapsed as the result of a decades-long process of ‘deculturation’ and ‘ethnocide’ that mirrors similar processes described by cultural anthropologists for the indigenous peoples of the European-colonised America and Australia in earlier times.

“[I]n certain historical periods, societies undergo a weakening or abandonment of earlier values, institutions, and ways of life. These are moments of crisis in which traditional social, political, and cultural structures dissolve into a stream of change, subjecting the individual to a state of confusion and disorientation in which the only certainty lies in the absence of conviction.”

In sociological terms, the resulting process may be termed ‘social atrophy’; in psycho-historical terms, it may be termed ‘de-identification’.

Elsewhere, the author has analyzed the psycho-historical driving force behind this de-identification process, and the much larger Crisis of the Modern West with which it is inextricably linked, as a regression into neo-matriarchy through the complementary socio-political mechanisms of emasculation (most dramatically, Europe’s defeat in World War II, followed by its enslavement by non-European forces and ideologies) and feminization (most dramatically accelerated by the consecutive introduction of universal suffrage, the welfare state, no-fault divorce and the contraceptive pill).

Over years of painstaking inquiry and publishing, many aspects of this de-identification process, which has had the effect of ‘re-programming’ the Western peoples, and of these socio-political mechanisms, which are purpose-designed and legally enforced by the hostile elite ruling them, have been sufficiently uncovered, analysed and critiqued by the Dissident Right. Here, it suffices to say that they have now run their course and achieved their goal, viz. a ‘Widowed West’: over the last couple of decades, Western females have collectively betrayed, persecuted and marginalized so many Western males that the majority of the former find themselves in the position of toxic ‘black’ widows, despised, ignored and shunned by the majority of the latter. Thus, Western males, to the extent that they have refused to resign their masculinity (as ‘cuckolds’, ‘homosexuals’ or ‘transsexuals’) or pander to the (f)emocrats (as ‘alimony prey’, ‘manual labourers’ or ‘toy boys’), have collectively withdrawn from ‘society’, triggering a cascade of system failures in all spheres of public life - hence, the total failure of political, religious and scholarly authority.

Under undisputed neo-matriarchy, the Western public sphere is now characterized by institutionalized neuroticism (political micro-management, extending the female preoccupation with creating safety zone ‘nests’), totalitarian bureaucracy (techno-enhance social control, extending the female preoccupation with maximally redundant ‘safety in numbers’), media censorship (speech and mind control, extending the female fear of offending the ‘alpha authority’ on who they are dependent, in this case the welfare state) and zero-sum game ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ economics (parasitism replacing production, extending the female survival mechanisms of resource opportunism and ad hoc alliances).

In the final analysis, a ‘(neo-)matriarchic society’ represents a contradiction in terms: it simply cannot last beyond the time span of one or two generations. All too soon, an impassible ‘threshold’ is reached, viz. the point at which the original masculine impetus of the system, imparted by ‘patriarchy’, wears off and the whole system grinds to a halt: the new feminine ‘virtual realities’, ‘perception bubbles’ and ‘comfort zones’ are then replaced by hard realities, harsh truths and uncomfortable choices. At that point, decades of importing non-Western males will prove useless: these males will not - cannot, do not want to - play the role of Western males.

At that point, decades of technology-reliance (currently reaching its absurdist nadir in the ‘AI’ brain-substitution effort) will prove fatal: male-invented and male-managed technology cannot, for any length of time longer than a few hours of battery life and a few weeks of maintenance intervals, substitute the indispensable real-life interface that courageous and inventive males have placed between the fears and foibles of flesh-and-blood females and the claws and fangs of utterly ruthless Mother Nature.

The only question that remains is: how much damage can and will the neo-matriarchal West inflict on the non-deranged rest before it dissolves into thin air? Any answer to that question must take into account the two distinct effects that the neo-matriarchal West is having, first, most obviously and most urgently, on the human rest, i.e. on the Eurasian East and the Global South, and second, less obviously but more importantly, on the non-human rest, i.e. on the planetary ecosystem. The next two sections will address these two effects, reminding the reader of the eschatological ‘visions’ looming at the end of the geo-political and eco-political trajectories that are currently being imposed on the world by the West - and their alternatives.

Satano-Accelerationism

(Geo-political trajectories)

“The way of Gaza will be the way of the world.” - Max Igan

As its descent into neo-matriarchy and (f)emocracy accelerates, the ‘Collective West’ is effectively transformed into the geopolitical equivalent of an astronomical ‘black hole’: a ‘gravity pit’ of pure blackness and chaos that swallows up all light and all substance. In the same way that, at the ‘event horizon’ edge of the black hole’s self-perpetuating ‘singularity’, all matter is shredded and all luminosity is cancelled, at the ‘frontline state’ edge of the West-based ‘Empire of Lies’, all international law is shredded and all humanity is cancelled.

At the boundary between the West and the rest, i.e. the boundary of what EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell infamously referred to as ‘garden’ and ‘jungle’, unmitigated necropolitics and calculated evil prevail. This is most clear in Ukraine and the Holy Land, where the West is seeking to realize its ‘Neo-Khazaria’ and ‘Neo-Zion’ projects, but is confronted by determined resistance. Both projects are clearly crucially important to the hostile elite that rules the West: they serve not only to crush remnant sovereign state-resistance to globalism (prioritising supposedly weak Russia and Iran), but also to realise its eschatological vision.

Elsewhere, the author has described this vision as heretical in origin, anti-human in intent and satanic in inspiration: as a political agenda, it may be accurately described as satano-globalist. Although at the current state of the satano-globalist agenda, the bloodletting and suffering are quantitatively more significant in the Neo-Khazaria project, as befitting the supreme geopolitical stakes involved (control over Eastern Europe, thus over the Heartland, thus over the World Island), these are qualitatively more significant in the Neo-Zion project.

As the ‘Greater Israel’ agenda unfolds, the Middle East as a whole, the Holy Land in particular and the Gaza Strip most specifically, are now subjected to crimes that go well beyond those of ‘regular’ satano-globalism: deliberate evil and unapologetic sadism are showcased to the world through the (social) media. Clearly, the Neo-Zionist regime has committed to a satano-accelerationist agenda that involves far more than a mere land grab or a mere strategic advantage. Over the last seven decades, across the entire region, it has sought to redraw borders, rewrite history and recondition people by perverting religious traditions (e.g. promoting Wahhabi extremism and encouraging takfiri terror), uprooting populations (e.g. the Palestinian Nakba and the Yezidi Genocide) and engineering ‘forever wars’ (e.g. the Iraq War and the Arab Spring). In terms of sheer scale and speed, the Gazacaust shows a marked acceleration of the Neo-Zionist regime’s agenda.

The closest historical parallel to the 21st-Century Gaza Terror perpetrated by the Zionist regime against the people of the Holy Land is be the 20th-Century Red Terror perpetrated by the Bolshevik regime against the people of the Third Rome: both are instances of the no-holds-barred, real-world application of a truly satano-accelerationist program, characterized by mass murder, industrial-scale torture, deliberate starvation, ethnic cleansing, collective punishment, systematic dispossession and full-spectrum national trauma. In fact, the remarkable parallels between these two satano-accelerationist programs suggest their shared origin in the same historical ‘force field’.

This historical force field may be termed ‘Israel’: a ‘shape shifting’ concept which has outgrown both its religious origin (i.e. the Israelite nation as defined by the Old Testament) as well as its later historical association (i.e. the Jewish people as defined by the rabbinical authorities), finally giving way to the present ‘State of Israel’ settler project, claiming divine sanction and national identity based on this origin and association. The structural oppositions (‘narrative inversions’) between the 20th-Century Red Terror and the 21st-Century Gaza Terror are striking, illustrating the shape shifting (‘culture distortion’) nature of the ‘Israel’ force field: (1) On the one hand, the 20th-Century Red Terror was one-sidedly (a) associated with the Jewish people (b), which was the incarnation of the ‘Israel’ force field at that the time. Only anti-Bolsheviks insisted on identifying (c) the rabbinically-defined Jewish people, who were the then-incarnation (d) of the ‘Israel’ force field, as the historically decisive vector in the progressive (anti-traditional) subversion (e) of the traditionalist (Russian Orthodox) non-Jewish state (f). The Bolsheviks themselves stringently rejected this identification: they stated that they pursue a universal (g) revolutionary goal, viz. the establishment of an idea-based (socialist) world-order (h) that destroys (i) all (religious, ethnic and class) boundaries (j) everywhere. Nevertheless, the Bolsheviks, forced to fight against most of the world (k), ended up taking over one state only (the newly invented Soviet Union, implementing ‘Socialism in One Country’). (2) On the other hand, the 21st-Century Gaza Terror is universally (a’) associated with the Israeli state, (b’) which is the incarnation of the ‘Israel’ force field at this time. Only Zionists insist on identifying (c’) the Israeli state, which is the newfound incarnation (d’) of the ‘Israel’ force field, as the historically decisive vector for the progressive (anti-traditional) emancipation (e’) of the traditionalist (rabbinically-defined) Jewish people (f’). Anti-Zionists stringently reject this identification: they state that they pursue a limited (g’) revolutionary goal, viz. the establishment of a land-based (Palestinian) nation-state (h’) that creates (i’) one (state) boundary (j’) around a (small) part of the Holy Land only. Nevertheless, the Anti-Zionists, finding most of the world on their side (k’), may yet manage to take over the entirety of the Holy Land (historical Palestine, skipping the ‘Two-State Solution’).

The increasingly global, as opposed to the mere regional, reach of the satano-accelerationist program, currently being realised through the ‘Israel’ force field (world-wide narrative shift, global geopolitical realignments), is primarily a function of the ongoing ‘shape-shifting’ and rapid redefinition of the ‘Israel’ force field itself. The ‘Israel’ force field is no longer restricted to the ‘Jewish state’ settler project itself: now, it also includes the agglomerate ‘secular’ and ‘gentile’ social grouping that has come to redefine itself in relation to the ‘Israel’ force field in the West over the last eight decades. Initially, this social grouping was largely restricted to the ruling hostile elite of the Collective West, which unanimously identified with ‘Israel’ since 1945. Partially, this identification is achieved directly, by claiming (often spurious) Jewish ancestry, seeking Jewish marriage partners, idolising all things Jewish and adhering to the core tenet of ‘secular Judaism’, viz. the rejection of Christ. Partially, it is achieved indirectly, by a commitment to the ‘Christian’ and ‘Noahide’ versions of Zionism, which are heresies originating in the Protestant Reformation, capturing the Anglo-Saxon ‘monied classes’ and creating a worldview that inextricably links the ‘values’ particular to bourgeois habitus, i.e. ‘capitalism’ (read: rentier usury), ‘liberalism’ (read: bankster rule) and ‘individualism’ (read: post-religious hedonism), to the Biblical vision of a ‘New Israel’.

After the Anglo-Saxon conquest of Europe (the West in 1945, the East in 1991) and as a result of eight decades of ‘holocaustological’ indoctrination, the defeated European peoples have followed their new overlords in adopting their worldview. All throughout the West, the institutional framework around the standard historical narrative underpinning that worldview has resulted in a de facto omertà code. Individual dissidents face blanket media censorship and pervasive social ostracism, whenever necessary reinforced by legal persecution and political banning. Thus, the whole Collective West has effectively been absorbed into the ‘Israel’ force field.

The correlation between the fall of the West into neo-matriarchy and its gradual absorption into the ‘Israel’ force field, beginning with the final phase of World War I (the introduction of women’s suffrage in the West ‘coinciding’ with the British occupation of the Holy Land in the East) and reaching maturity during the ’60's ‘Cultural Revolution’ (the introduction of the contraceptive pill in the West ‘coinciding’ with the Zionist occupation of the whole Holy Land in the East), is sufficiently explained by Otto Weininger’s ‘feminine Jewish archetype’ thesis (Geschlecht und Charakter, ‘Gender and Character’, 1903).

From a Traditionalist perspective, all that needs to be done is to countermand the spell that both exercise over the captured mind of the Collective West. Following the rule that fire should be fought with fire, the best way to commence this exorcism is to invoke the apotropaic power of the sacred female voice to expel the demonic female curse over the Holy Land. Thus, here are some near-forgotten words, spoken in the early ’80’s ABBA-years, conjuring up an alternative to the state ‘of Israel’, against all odds:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Coming out of the sky, I name me a name Coming out, silver word, for what it is It is the very nature of the sound, the game Shot to the soul, the flame of Oroladian Essence of the word: the state of independence Sounds like a signal from You Bring me to meet Your sound And I will bring You to my heart… Time, time again, it is said: We will hear, we will see See it all in His wisdom Hear: His truth will abound the land This state of independence shall be - Donna Summers

The Venus Syndrome

(Eco-political trajectories)

C’est, ou ce sera, demain, à l’échelle planétaire, la réalisation du rêve sacrilège... de tous les dévots de l’anthropocentrisme. C’est le triomphe de l’immense fourmilière humaine sur la savane, sur le désert, sur tous les espaces terrestres où l’homme supérieur pouvait encore être seul, et, à travers la beauté visible et le contact avec l’innocence de la Vie privée du mot, communier avec l’éternel. [Today, or soon, perhaps tomorrow, we will witness on a planetary scale the realization of the sacrilegious dream... of all the devotees of anthrocentrism. That is, the triumph of the human anthill over the savanna, the desert [and] over all the terrestial spaces where superior man could still be alone and where he could, through visible beauty and innocent contact with life untainted by speech, communicate with eternity.] - Savitri Devi Mukherji

If the preceding diagnosis of the geopolitical trajectory of the Collective West after its ‘capture’ by the neo-matriarchic ‘Israel’ force field, directly implicating it in the demonic terror currently being unleashed on the Holy Land, is uncomfortable for those Western dissidents still clinging to sectarian ideologies and obsolete concepts (‘white nationalism’, ‘meritocracy’, ‘libertarianism’), then the following diagnosis of its ecopolitical trajectory, directly implicating it in the demonic desecration of Gaia, i.e. humanity’s ‘earth mother’ habitat, will be even more unpalatable, but necessary to stomach and digest.

The same decades that saw the realisation of neo-matriarchy in the Collective West were also the decades that saw the realisation of planetary-scale ecocide through consumerist-driven environmental degradation. Since the defeat of techno-futurism and future-idealism in World War II, which were systematically replaced by techno-consumerism and techno-totalitarianism during the following trente glorieuses, the neo-matriarchic reconditioning of the somnambulist Western masses, eagerly followed by the ‘deprived’ masses of the Third World, has led latter-day humanity into the uncharted territory of global-scale environmental degradation and anthropogenic climate change.

Historically, run-away femocracy and run-away ecocide have developed in tandem, reinforcing each other in a vicious cycle of short-sighted materialism, insouciant hedonism, infantile irresponsibility and deliberate cognitive dissonance. By the few authentically (conveniently suppressed) scientific accounts, this self-reinforcing feedback loop caused the planetary ecosystem to breach the point of no return around the ABBA year 1980. Elsewhere, the author has briefly alluded to the doubly kinetic and symbolic markers of what followed, viz., humanity’s real-history equivalent of Inanna’s mythological descent into the underworld, facilitated and sped up by the male-invented three A’s: Automobile, Aeroplane and Airconditioning. From that point onwards, the fixed lid of femocratic rule in the cultural sphere, stifling every movement towards political correction, has been matched by the fixed lid of global warming in the natural sphere, trapping the ‘emissions’ of consumerism in the earth’s atmosphere in a fatal greenhouse effect feedback loop.

To illustrate this point, it may be useful to revisit the structural (universally recurring) culture-nature oppositions used in Cultural Anthropology (yet another defunct knowledge field) to describe traditional societies, both past and present, and apply them to the femocratic predicament of contemporary globalised humanity. In Cultural Anthropology, cultural opposites such as male:female, patriarchy:matriarchy, culture:civilisation and community:society are analytically matched by natural categories such as cold:hot, dry:wet, light:dark and white:black, revealing (totemic) social identities and (mythological) cosmological narratives. In contemporary globalised humanity, as the masculine principle (+) wanes and as masculine identities are eliminated, the feminine principle (-) waxes and feminine identities become dominant.

Even as patriarchal order disintegrates into matriarchic chaos, cultural continuity is drowned in civilizational meltdown and communal securities are replaced by societal experiments, natural balances are fatally compromised: as feminine ‘heat’ replaces masculine ‘cold’, summer temperatures rise to absurd levels, winter landscapes recede into distant memory, icecaps and glaciers melt, sea ice and snow covers disappear, sea levels rise (drowning island nations), air humidity increases (raising wet-bulb temperatures), the daylight gets ‘contrail’ dimmed and the night sky gets ‘light polluted’. Slowly but surely, as greenhouse gases accumulate and the aerosols proliferate, subtropical regions are turned into uninhabitable deserts, mid-latitude temperate zones lose their agricultural seasons and the eternal ice of the poles gives way to shipping lanes for ‘cruising’ boomer tourists and ‘northern passage’ cargo entrepreneurs. Even as the cold, masculine side of nature is ‘boiled away’, the hot, feminine sphere of nature ‘boils over’ - to the point that the punishments of ‘sulphur and brimstone’ and the warnings of ‘eternal fire’ found in long-forgotten holy scripture, laughed away as fairy tale fantasies by the ‘enlightened’ masses, become kinetic reality.

Long ago, the planet Venus, Earth’s neighbour and the inspiration of beatific visions from the Sumerians’ sacred Star of Ishtar to van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’, is rumoured to have been the Earth’s ‘twin sister’, before falling prey to a run-away greenhouse effect that caused an atmospheric carbon dioxide level of 96,5%, trapping solar energy to the point of boiling away its oceans, and raising its surface temperature to above the melting point of lead, tin and zinc. Thus, Venus, the beautiful Morning Star, dedicated to the pinnacle of female divinity, covered herself in a shroud of sulphur beneath which none may visit but Lucifer. But if ‘men are from Mars and women from Venus’, then the Earth, appropriately positioned between them, belongs to both: this is their meeting place and a habitat balance is required for the children of men to prosper. ‘Don’t Look Up’ business-as-usual escapism and beta-male billionaire Mars-flight fantasies will not do if the Venus Syndrome is to be avoided.

Starting in the West, overreaching females must stand down, enslaved men must stand up, the ancient balance between them must be restored - and a new bond between them and their Creator must be sealed. Perhaps, the words of the greatest poem of Holy Scripture have the apotropaic power to work such magic - they are from what is, after all, just a love song:

Place me like a seal over your heart, like a seal on your arm. - Song of Songs 8:7

Dagor Delothrin

(Martial alignments)

Where love fails, war may succeed. Where words are punished, actions may be rewarded. On the other side of Earth, counter-balancing Venus, embodying the ancient Goddess of Love, is Mars, embodying the ancient God of War. In the history of the world, there have not been many truly righteous wars, but Holy Scripture states that the final battle for the world will be precisely such a war: a War of Wrath.

At the time of writing, the divine-intervention stage has obviously not been reached, but it is undeniably the case that a great ‘total war’ conflagration, pitting the forces of good and evil against each other with unprecedented clarity, is currently taking shape on the global stage. A worldwide war of liberation against the West-based Empire of Lies has begun, even if the masses on both sides of the divide, caught up in small, hum-drum routines that remain as yet undisturbed, continue to cling to cognitively dissonant but emotionally comforting ‘business as usual’ narratives.

The War against the West, currently headed by Russia and foreseen by Aleksandr Dugin as the ‘Last War or the World Island’, started on the fields of Little Russia in February 2022. The Crusade against Zion, spearheaded by the Axis of Resistance and rapidly depleting the ‘Israel’ force field, started not far from the Valley of Elah in October 2023. Given the stakes of these conflicts, which depend on the intertwined fate of the satano-globalist Neo-Khazaria and Neo-Zion projects and which remain separated by only a bare minimum of diplomatic subterfuge and geopolitical pragmatism, it is reasonable to expect their near-future escalation.

In fact, the totaler Krieg rhetoric and Vergeltungswaffen obsession of the globalist hostile elite, although falling far short of the sincerity and competence of its Third Reich role model, suggest that it will soon resort to the kind of Flucht nach vorn that is historically associated with the Third Reich’s Götterdämmerung scenario, even if it can scarcely expect the Nibelungentreue with which the German people and army held to their leadership in 1945. The most that the globalist hostile elite can expect from the moronic masses of the zombified West is that they will serve as cannon fodder with which it can buy time and force the anti-globalist crusade into the sad role of the veterinarian forced to put down a rabid dog.

In that role, however, there is zero room for error. Every minute spent on doubt and prevarication, let alone diplomacy and negotiation, raises the risk of contagion and death. Only a ‘phalanx’ strategy of constant, all-round defensive discipline and methodical, unstoppable ‘steamroller’ advance can ensure the constant pressure necessary for the defeat of the West: it should not be allowed to re-equip, recuperate and regroup. At the same time, the vampiric West should be entirely deprived of the blood on which it feeds, i.e. the human and material resources of the non-West, from which it should be separated by a Hallstein Doctrine-level blockade. The mockery that the rabid West has made of ‘international law’, ‘international diplomacy’ and ‘international institutions’ by the multiple, flagrant and taunting breaches perpetrated by Kiev, Tel Aviv and Washington over the last few years, should be rewarded by the fearless rejection of the sham ‘rules based order’ façade, the total severance of ‘diplomatic relations’ and the immediate adoption of a zero-tolerance strategy against further infractions.

Of course, such an attitude shift can only be effective to the extent that it is matched by a full-spectral societal shift to a war footing, including a Sparta- and Prussia-modelled war ethos at the state level, and - eventually - an explicit, Casablanca Declaration-style commitment to the total destruction of the enemy. To achieve this goal, the army raised by the Eurasian East and the Global South, likely joined by a host of Western dissenters, to defeat the West-based Empire of Lies must truly become an instrument of righteousness. Its soldiers must be able to look at themselves and say:

This is a different kind of army. If you look at history, you’ll see men fight for pay, or women, or some other kind of loot. They fight for land, or because a king makes them, or just because they like killing. But we’re here for something new. This hasn’t happened much in the history of the world. We are an army out to set other men free. - Joshua Chamberlain, ‘Gettysburg’

Ignoring the question of to what degree the recent Hollywood film ‘Civil War’ (Alex Garland, 2024) reflects a sophisticated predictive programming project, or just fortuitous artistic precognition, it got one thing right: one of the main objectives of the coming crusade against the West-based Empire of Lies must be the Fall of Uaxuctun.

Epilogue: Casting the Runes

(Semaphore readings)

Audiatur et altera pars

In military science, proper timing outweighs proper preparation, proper positioning and proper disposition. The quandary of timing may be illustrated by the distinction of the two Greek words for ‘time’: it shows the fundamental opposition between sequential, quantitative time, expressed by the word chronos, and unique, qualitative time, expressed by the word kairos. A true military master will respect the rhythms and patterns imposed by the former, but he will also seize the chances and opportunities afforded by the latter. Once preparations have been made, positions have been taken and dispositions have been completed, the omens must be properly read. Because the unique advantage, the critical time and the right moment are not discerned by the head but by the heart. As with Venus and in love, thus with Mars and in war.

VIIxVII=XLIX. Read: Revolution. Fire ignites within the lake, defying conditions that seem to preclude its birth and survival. Read: Signs of the Times show the season. Revolution depends on force, not on negotiation with the old order. Abuse of power must become apparent and oppressive to all before a move can be made. Lay the foundations and sow the seeds, but do not harvest Revolution prematurely. Wait for massive dissent: it will clear the way for the final assault.

