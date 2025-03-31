Alexander Dugin states that Trump, aware that the war in Ukraine was initiated by the globalist elites within the United States and unable to resolve the conflict on his own terms, is gradually withdrawing U.S. involvement and handing over the reins to the European Union, as Russia commits to total victory.

Reports that Trump was allegedly angry at Putin emerged at the same time as completely different statements from the U.S. president. A video was released in which Trump, in a rather aggressive tone, personally promises to deal with Zelensky — threatening him in case he pulls out of the deal regarding rare earth metals and other valuable minerals, which, according to Trump, should come under American control. Not as payment for future shipments of U.S. military aid but for past ones.

Meanwhile, the claim that Trump supposedly said he was very angry at Putin for criticizing Zelensky and was ready to double punitive sanctions on Russian oil trade was not made by Trump himself. It was conveyed by an NBC anchor — hardly a Trumpist but a representative of mainstream liberal media. The anchor claimed Trump had just called him and said he was very angry at Putin for his criticism of Zelensky.

One might say there is some inconsistency here. Who, then, is Trump actually enraged at — Zelensky or Putin? In the first case, we are dealing with his direct words, in the second only an indirect retelling through a newscaster. Accordingly, since the criticism of Putin was not delivered directly, it can at any moment be claimed that Trump was misunderstood — or that he never said it at all.

Much more important is to ask: what is actually behind Trump’s vacillations? The fact is, in recent days, it has become definitively clear that Trump’s peace plan has completely failed. He had promised to bring Putin and Zelensky to the negotiating table and settle the conflict quickly. But both Trump’s initial efforts and his second attempt at “handling the situation” in Ukraine proved completely unrealistic. In truth, Trump has simply failed to grasp the essence of the conflict and still does not fully understand who is fighting, why, and for what.

At the same time, Trump is certainly well aware that this war was started by his own ideological opponents within the United States. He also understands that the war must be ended — it is of no use to him and does not align with the goals of his MAGA (Make America Great Again) agenda. But he simply does not know what to do next, and thus his first attempts at resolving the conflict were utterly out of touch with reality.

These attempts could only have succeeded at the cost of the political suicide of both regimes — ours and Ukraine’s — or at least one of them. So far, Trump is not ready to sacrifice Ukraine as such. But we will accept nothing less. Of course, if Trump agrees to the fulfillment of our objectives in the Special Military Operation (SMO), we will be very pleased. But that will be our victory, not some “generous concession from a magnanimous master.” Therefore, the reason for Trump’s anger and frustration is obvious: he simply does not know how to resolve this conflict.

Meanwhile, Zelensky had already been prepared to back down and accept any American conditions — just so long as the military aid would continue. But once again, Britain, the European Union, and the globalists in America intervened, convincing Zelensky to sever ties with Trump and promising him EU support in the war.

Exactly the same happened during the early Istanbul talks at the start of the SMO — these same actors convinced Zelensky to tear up all previously signed agreements. Now they have persuaded him to break off deals with Trump concerning rights to Ukraine’s mineral resources, even though he had earlier been ready to hand those rights over to the British, who had promised him their support.

Putin made it clear in Murmansk that we will not merely pressure the enemy — we will finish him off. This means that the war continues and nothing is changing. And even if we begin building improved relations with America, this will not directly or immediately affect the course of the SMO.

The war goes on. This is evident from Trump’s irritation, from the EU’s aggressive policy, and from Zelensky’s terrorist tactics. It is also clear from the words of our president, who calls upon the people and society not to relax. The war has not ended because it can only end in our victory — and for that, much still needs to be done.

And in conclusion — the most important takeaway: Trump and the U.S. are gradually pulling out of this conflict. But since it is not his war and he has failed to bring it to an end, Trump will hand the initiative over to the European Union. He will leave the conduct of this war to Europe and to Zelensky himself. It is a Pontius Pilate gesture: Trump is washing his hands. Of course, he is doing it gradually, so that the front does not immediately collapse once American support is withdrawn.

This signals a certain level of de-escalation. But since the European Union is now assuming responsibility for waging war against us, we can expect the liberal dictatorship in Europe to intensify drastically. We are already seeing this: the leader of France’s National Rally, Marine Le Pen — Macron’s main political rival — has been sentenced on utterly baseless charges. As it turns out, Soros has bought up all the judges in democratic regimes — the entire judicial system is now ideologically activated and corrupted by globalist networks.

There is practically no justice left — neither in America nor in Europe. It can only exist in sovereign regimes. Wherever liberal democracy is established, the entire judicial system is completely owned by globalists. Therefore, hoping for any kind of legal resolution is no longer possible. Everyone is now on their own.

To repeat: the EU, as the center and headquarters of the liberal dictatorship, is now entering into a state of direct war with us in Ukraine, while America is stepping back and withdrawing from the conflict. And this is good news. The field of operations for Zelensky’s terrorist beggary is narrowing — but we know how effective this blood-soaked clown has been at squeezing out funds and military support.

Therefore, the war continues — and we must be prepared to wage it to final victory. At this point, I can no longer even imagine whether we will stop at Ukraine’s western borders or not. Nor do the Europeans know — for they themselves are doing everything in their power to ensure that we do not stop in Ukraine in this war.

(Translated from the Russian)