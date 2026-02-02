Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry Solospiritus's avatar
Henry Solospiritus
13h

Sounds like you need therapy for the breakup you caused and are in shambles emotionally! Literally, you sound like a woke girl realizing, at last, consequences! You are lost! Time to return to Forest! The road to glory begins in the Wilderness!

Reply
Share
Donna's avatar
Donna
5h

Well, NATO HAS to be questioned! NATO is the war mongering psychopath; but I don't like what Tump does at all.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture