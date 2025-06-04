Rose Sybil contends that globalism’s true danger is a self‑replicating technocratic anticulture, rejects colonial scapegoating, and urges the Global North to cast off performative humanitarianism and build a stratocratic, post‑Keynesian order that revives authentic cultural vitality.

Reducing globalism to a matter of scale — merely a globalized form of hegemony — or equating it with cultural imperialism or colonialism is a way of avoiding the deeper, systemic problems. This kind of humanistic-utopian analysis creates a convenient scapegoat by placing the blame solely on White populations for everything wrong in the world. But this is a false moral simplification. White people do not possess all agency in global affairs — many other actors participate in and benefit from the same systems — but we do bear a particular responsibility: not to wallow in guilt or pursue performative atonement/condemnation, but to rise above the age and confront its deeper pathologies.

Throughout history, empires have extended their influence across regions (I would argue that the expansion is always their eventual downfall but I will save that for later). This cultural exchange results in the birth of new cultural forms. These exchanges flowed in both directions, between majority and minority populations, requiring a degree of compatibility or cultural genesis, which would accelerate through war. However, today’s issues go far deeper than questions of influence. Calls to return to smaller regional hegemonies overlook the power vacuum created by rapidly advancing technology and its insidious, invisible infrastructure that constantly reshapes human organization. Reducing the issue to one of scale misses a crucial distinction: there is a qualitative difference between the cultural interactions of historical empires and the globalized systems we now confront. What we are witnessing is not simply the global imposition of a dominant culture, but the rise of an anticulture force that spreads autonomously and subsumes those it empowers. While this phenomenon is not entirely new, its global scope is without precedent.

One of my central criticisms of anti-colonialism from the right is not that colonialism is beyond critique, but that these critiques often rely on simplistic solutions and scapegoats — constructing a convenient boogeyman while idealizing others who continue to perpetuate the globalist, victim-centered moral framework. In doing so, they inadvertently concede power to the very globalist paradigm they claim to resist. Retrosynthetic simulacra do not truly oppose the Alchemical Simulacrum (see: “Simulacra and the Dialectical Defeat of the Right”).

Technique and Technology Are Active Components of Cultural Authenticity

The most insidious consequence of colonialism is the expansion of technological infrastructure that mechanizes human life. This mechanization extends into the moral architecture of globalism, which erodes meaningful distinctions and reduces individuals to interchangeable parts, recasting dysfunction as victimhood and perpetually seeking a victimizer. No heroic culture ever aspired to appease all peoples but ruthlessly enforced order when organic compatibility was lacking. Yet, even when motivated by humanitarian ideals, spreading our technique is fundamentally corrosive. Greed inevitably follows utopian ambition, as the material void consumes all that came before.

Continue reading to see how a disciplined Global North can break from mechanized decay and ignite true cultural ascent.