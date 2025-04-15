Alexander Dugin argues that the restoration of a civilizational bloc in the post-Soviet and post-imperial space is inevitable.

When it became clear that the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) could not fulfill the task of integration, the Eurasian Union was created. But it was founded solely on economic ideas. And since integration between countries cannot be achieved on economic grounds alone, this idea stalled once again. Only in the creation of the Russia-Belarus Union State have certain successes been achieved.

Now we have reached a moment where a global restructuring of the entire world has begun. In these conditions, only great powers capable of integration will be able to preserve their sovereignty. Small states are already being forced to choose which great power to align with. If they fail to make this choice, they face the grim prospect of being torn apart under the pressure of these great powers, which are now becoming the primary and sole actors in global politics.

This is the multipolar world, which we may have imagined quite differently. Yes, it is rather strict, with very rigid rules, and if you do not possess fundamental economic, political, military, strategic, resource, and territorial sovereignty, your fate is grim. One must choose a bloc to join. And the only reasonable path for the majority of post-Soviet states is to become part of a Eurasian macro-state.

This is being discussed more and more frequently at various levels. Of course, many small states still cling to ambitious illusions of building something sovereign and equidistant from both Russia and the West. But these illusions are gradually fading, especially against the backdrop of our steady progress toward final victory in Ukraine.

The creation of a macro-state, which is to emerge in the space once occupied by the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire, is a historically inevitable process. It is the only way to preserve sovereignty for all participants in this new cycle of state-building. This will make it possible to resolve not only the fate of our “new” territories, not only that of Ukraine, South Ossetia, and Abkhazia, but also that of Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, and even Azerbaijan. All of these peoples will find a place within the macro-state — one in which they will not lose but rather strengthen their sovereignty.

Of course, it is still difficult to say what the exact sequence of events in the creation of this macro-state will be. But I believe that, in the context of ever-deepening integration between Russia and South Ossetia and Abkhazia, we must invite Georgia to take part in this process as well — especially as it has recently shown increasing independence from globalist policies. And that is certainly encouraging.

At the same time, there are currently several competing paradigms for establishing this Eurasian macro-statehood. The integration institutions that exist today are clearly insufficient and at times not only fail to facilitate the process but actively hinder it. Therefore, this may turn out to be a rather complex exercise in geopolitical creativity. But within the emerging world of great powers — which, with the advent of Trump, has already become irreversible — there is no alternative to this process. In my view, it is the most natural logic for the development of events in the post-Soviet space.

The restoration of a macro-state in our post-Soviet and post-imperial space is inevitable. But it is important that this be done peacefully, openly, and with goodwill. And the sooner we arrive at this, the better it will be for all of us.

(Translated from the Russian)