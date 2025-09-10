Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rose Sybil's avatar
Rose Sybil
1h

Very fair and well said. For me, people distinguishing between the west or our deep state government and the actual people is important. The US has served the American people as little as the EU has served European interests. Both seem to be too easily directed to by the UN and to me all world governing organizations are inherently globalist.

The global south for the most part is opportunistic. India haggling with Trump is more a sign of this than anything else. Meanwhile they made more plans to immigrate to Australia. Multipolarity is already here in the sense of multiple world powers, yet globalism still exists.

I also do not see how an extremely expanded and dependent global south can ever truly be a pole. Better to leave them to a minimal balance with nature, destroy the world bank and IMF, replace the gdp with a global north economy etc. the same racial egalitarianism of liberal globalism should not be applied to the global south. Colonialism should never have given them our technique.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Arktos Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture