Exogenous, Inc.
Nov 2, 2024Edited

The Eleusinian Mysteries were based on the inclusion of "organic-LSD" in the Kykeon -- provided by ergot-mold grown on the temple's "First Fruits" harvest. This ingredient, like its synthetic follow-on, caused an experience of death-then-life in the Tellesterion ritual, producing the Athenian committent to immortality. Which is why Leary used the "Tibetan Book of the Dead" as his guidebook.

This "spicing" of the barley-beer drink has been widely documented, particularly in 1978 "The Road to Eleusis," the publication of which was delayed until Kyrenyi had passed in 1973, so as not to embarass him. More recently, this "psychedelic" understanding has become a best-seller, through Brian Muraresku's 2020 "The Immortality Key."

tiso
Nov 2, 2024

A Eleusis Kykeon était l'ancêtre du LSD.

© 2026 Arktos Journal
