I’ll start with the obvious but necessary disclaimer that these distinctions between generations are only used to indicate general patterns. Nobody realistically claims all Boomers are out of touch, smug, civic-nationalism-endorsing cucks, or that Zoomers are all based race realists; this is obviously untrue.

And yet there are unmistakable generational trends. The most clear-headed approach is neither to lionize nor demonize any generation, but rather to understand each as the inevitable product of its era and environment. Broadly speaking, actions result in reactions, resulting in what we understand as the tides of history.

Few would deny that certain peoples are extremely overrepresented in having pushed feminism and multiculturalism via mass Third World immigration into the West — however, it is important to understand that both trends were to some extent inevitable.

As technology continuously made life easier for housewives and mothers by automating manual tasks such as laundry and washing dishes, more time became available to those women. A few decades later, the dawn of the digital age created millions of new positions — gender-agnostic roles which could be performed just as easily by either sex. Unlike much of the work which dominated the industrial era, these new computer-based jobs had no requirement for inherently male traits like additional physical strength.