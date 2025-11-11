Gen Z has witnessed a political revolution across the span of our lives that is likely to define the trajectory of humanity. Where we go is still undetermined. But we know we’re certainly going somewhere.

Because it looks to be that our civilization is gearing up for a battle. And it’s going to be winner take all.

In one corner, you have the globalists, billionaires, and leftists all desperate to destroy the west as well as the genetic homogeneity of whites. With a fatal injection of multiculturalism, they want to morph the populace into one big bowl of homogenous slop that can be ruled over by their selected class of technocrats.

If this coalition does end up winning, then their AI powered civilizational panopticon can finally emerge. And with it, we would see the final phase of the managerial revolution commence. Perpetual control of the eternal underclass.

But in the other corner, you have racist Gen Z men who are doing everything in their power to earn back as much of their testosterone that was stolen from them. These rebels have all somehow successfully fought off the omnipresent leftist propaganda, and they’re ready for a fight. They want their countries and cultures back. They may be the underdogs, but they have something that the opposition doesn’t: nothing to lose.

But many normies have been asking themselves, ‘what the hell is going on?’

‘Why are young men unironically calling for women’s voting rights to be stripped?’

‘Do they really want to end all immigration, then denaturalize and deport everyone?’

‘Why do they keep saying ‘the painter was right’?’

‘What is happening?’

Instead of engaging with the arguments, most people try to merely dismiss the budding right-wing energy outright. They’ll usually write it off as some sort of sexual frustration manifesting in the form of politics.

‘Incels!’ They scream.

They’ll say we’re losers who are obsessed with having a victim complex. They’ll claim we’re fanatical. How utterly ironic.

The men of Gen Z have indeed moved far to the right. But the reasons for this are stark.

And I can tell you exactly why so many previously liberal young men are now, and will continue to become, men of the right. Not conservatives, not constitutionalists, not classical liberals, but men of the right.

The rise of these right-wing men is now sincerely scaring the ruling class. Our governing institutions have previously been shielded from having to contend with a true right wing, because the two parties in American politics are not actually competing ideologies. ‘Conservatism and Liberalism’ both operate under the same fundamental prior assumptions. It’s just a matter of pace which distinguishes the two ideologies, nothing more.

Michael Malice has a great line for this: ‘Conservatives are progressives going the speed limit’.

This is obvious given how many modern conservatives would be considered far more liberal than almost any ‘90s democrat. Each side of the American political dichotomy differs in degree, but not in kind.

Right-wing principles are based on definitions, not context, and should never be subject to change as a result of a popular vote. But we can see very plainly by the continual increase in the right’s support for gay marriage that American conservatism is not founded on defined principles. It is thoroughly captured by liberal relativism. And despite efforts from Samuel Francis and others like him, the American right has not been able to effectively divorce itself from this relativism. Until now.

Gen Z men are finally breaking away from the deafening propaganda, and opening their minds to what could be possible politically if we were to reject the defined premises forced on us.

To understand their journey, you need to understand firstly what happened in school.

Every teacher taught us with certainty that the Western world had essentially solved government. They ensured us that liberal democracy was inevitable, and the democratization of power would eventually come for all.

As the concept of a king was slandered as an abomination to the human spirit, the god of democracy was anointed as the rightful ruler of man. Because we were civilized now. We voted for what we wanted, we created our own change, we raised ourselves. We were now our own gods.

But even if we thought we had finally figured out the whole government issue, that didn’t exonerate us from what we had done in the past.

‘Can you imagine hating someone for the color of their skin!’ They would scream.

’How could any person be considered better than another?’

‘The thought of putting someone in chains just because they were more resistant to sun burns!’

Oh yes, we had sins, and they wouldn’t ever be forgotten. They made sure that we always felt shame. And there was something cathartic about when we admitted to these sins. Because they preyed on our good spirits. We wanted to make things right and rectify that sinister history. We were genuinely upset whenever we saw others being treated poorly, and they knew it.

We were taught that for thousands of years, we, the whites, were so vile that it only took the sight of a slightly darker tone to transform us into rabid, violent animals. If our ancestors saw a poor black man fetching water from the creek, it was time to knot up the noose and find the nearest tree. We believed this with all our hearts and we were disgusted by it.

So we tore through the pages to see Atticus Finch bravely defend an innocent black man in the deep south. What a hero! We watched the triumphant march in Selma and we bowed to Rosa Parks for her courage on the bus that day.

And it all became too much for us. The evidence was overwhelming. We were clearly an awful, evil group of people. And something had to be done to make it right.

So we confessed. ‘Yes, we were bad. What can we do about it!?’’

But atonement wouldn’t be as simple as we had hoped.

While the left continued to march and chant for a world ‘built on fairness’, there were hidden caveats to this. Even though they constantly invoked the commandments of America’s new God, Martin Luther King Jr., the originally proposed world of judgment based on character and merit needed revising.

Because it turned out that even up to this very day, it still wasn’t technically possible to evaluate non-whites based on their merit. Society was apparently so entrenched with racism that these people never had a chance from within this system. Merit wasn’t possible for them.

We were told there was only one way to raise these people up to our level. We had to willingly step aside. And so we did. And everyone else now had the right to the positions of status and authority in our civilization, independent of their merit or character. It was their turn now, whether they earned it or not.

But surely, now that we had cleared the way for these people to get a fair shot, all this rampant inequality that we see in performance, income, IQ, everything, should soon vanish, right?

And yet, it obviously never did. And one of the most tragic parts about this whole exercise, was that American whites all wanted this to fix things. We thought this world could be possible. It was the end of history, after all, where everything would get figured out.

Affirmative action then took its next step into officially becoming DEI. And we sat there, patient, hopeful and proud as these people were given all the opportunities instead of us. Many whites were brought to tears when they saw a black man take the office of the presidency, even.

But then the vitriol came. They just couldn’t hide their hatred for whites. And it was obvious that this ordeal was no longer reconciliatory. It was vengeful. Equality wasn’t enough. The repayment for our willful concession was suffering and subjugation. And we had no choice but to accept.

The event which so obviously showcased this ugly hatred, was the Black Lives Matter revolution in 2014. And it was with the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson Missouri where we felt the true heat of their wrath. And things would only escalate from there.

The calls for reparations became a common topic of conversation in schools. Clubs which openly excluded whites formed. Our opinions were mocked and disregarded merely on account of our race. Every single thing became a matter of racism. Nothing could be viewed outside this critical lens.

It continued to get worse. As extremely qualified whites began getting publicly denied from great colleges and missing out on jobs they were perfect fits for, we realized that we were, in fact, officially beneath these people.

And yet, we couldn’t help but notice that despite all the charity, all the extra efforts being made, and all the concessions, none of these people were making any progress whatsoever. These ‘inequalities’ still weren’t going away.

After white Americans had graciously stepped aside to let those who claimed to have been unfairly treated have a try, what exactly did we get? We got more racial hatred toward us. We got the complete desecration of our culture. We got unqualified people making a mockery of once great institutions, all while we were kept out.

And it was only then when a few of us had that incredible, revolutionary thought: Perhaps there was more to our differences than just circumstance. And maybe there was a reason that we were at the front of the line before. And maybe we should be at the front of the line again. But we kept that thought as quiet as we could.

Whites had certainly been slandered like no other by society. But white women found themselves in an interesting position. They were scolded for their race, but at the same time, they were promoted for their gender.

We’d hear things like: ‘if it had been the Lehman sisters, and not the Lehman brothers, we never would’ve had the 2008 financial crisis. It all would’ve been different, if it wasn’t for you white men.’

And so if BLM was a racial retribution against whites, then mainstream feminism was obviously a gendered retribution against white men.

Just like the racial movement, it had first been framed as reconciliatory.

‘We just want women to have a fair shot!’

‘Why are all the brain surgeons men?’

‘What about the CEOs? Can’t we have some proportional representation too?’

Our good will, preyed upon once more. Because again, we did want them to live good, fulfilling lives. And we thought that perhaps they also just needed a fair shot!

But just as with BLM, we quickly noticed the same pattern. These women didn’t want equality. They didn’t want autonomy. They simply hated men. And anything that could be done to destroy us, they would gladly partake in. They wanted revenge.

It was around this time when we were shown a very important lesson. And it was really this thought which kickstarted the right-wing youth political revolution we still find ourselves in.

And that simple lesson was: ‘you don’t have an obligation to be nice to people who hate you’.

And with that revelation, Donald Trump rose like a phoenix from the ashes of the incinerated America of years past.

Here was a man about as American as could be, telling us that it was actually good to be from America. To be American. And that we can return to our status as a great nation. It was our nation after all!

And he insisted that we didn’t have to put up with things being terrible just because some faceless blob said that was how it had to be. Shockingly, none of us had really heard this perspective before. But now we had a contradiction to work out.

The inherent truth of Trump’s message pulled on us in a primal way. We knew it was true, and there was no denying the energy of it. So then why was everyone simultaneously saying that this was the worst, most evil man to ever live?

The mighty New York Times said it: this was Hitler!

And we were confused. Because for our whole lives the media had been portrayed to be an objective purveyor of truth. And many of us pretty much believed whatever they said outright.

School had reaffirmed the honesty and integrity of the mainstream media’s reporting. 60 minutes was a constant in the classroom. Anytime there was breaking news, CNN would come on the projector to make sure we knew exactly what was going on. And we were told that these reporters had our best interest at heart. We were told that they were simply chasing the truth. We believed it, until the lies became too blatant to ignore.

A particularly distinct lie by the media which likely redpilled the most people all at once, was the ‘very fine people on both sides’ hoax. This was a watershed moment when many politically neutral people realized that the media was intentionally lying about Trump.

This was the first call that really began to awaken some of the otherwise politically indifferent demographic. Because despite all the absurd journalistic hysteria pumping from every possible direction, no one was actually being rounded up. Blacks were in fact not being put back in chains. Immigrants weren’t being shot on sight.

Even though reality wasn’t matching up with the narrative, a great majority still couldn’t wean off what the mainstream was injecting us with. But a few of us did.

And for those who started to finally wake up, it was obvious that the first Trump campaign had planted some seeds in the minds of young men who were, at the time, more or less checked out of politics.

It let us at least begin to consider the vague possibility that perhaps it was okay to be white American men. Not good, even, but at least acceptable. And maybe white men did some positive stuff for the world too. Back then, that was still an incredibly uncomfortable thought. Especially given everything the media was putting out.

It was also the blatantness of the propaganda in this era which unequivocally showed us that the media did have an agenda. And we could no longer assume that they were simply ‘truth seekers’.

We didn’t know where these revelations would lead us, but many young men were now taking some cautious steps into the unknown.

With the eventual election of Trump in 2016, the climate intensified. The cathedral was forced to use much more potent counter revolutionary forces to stifle our mass awakening.

If the high school curriculum wasn’t definitive in convincing whites they were hated, college certainly finished the job. It unashamedly preached a universal hatred for whites and western culture, reinforced by all the surrounding hegemonic institutions.

And it wasn’t mere theory anymore. There were now segregated graduation events at the request of the colored students. This, on top of Microaggressions, safe spaces, land acknowledgements, gender neutral bathrooms, all of it, had created an environment that was so foreign from what our ‘liberal world’ was supposed to be, that we couldn’t help but conclude with decisiveness that the old world which had once been promised, was either gone or perhaps never existed to begin with.

Since their arguments no longer worked, the left now wanted to scare us into submission. Antifa was routinely organized and deployed to every conservative event. Physical conflict would exclusively land the right-wing participants in jail on trumped up charges while anyone on the left would remain free of all consequences.

It was now a two tiered society. And we were explicitly pushed to the side. And we were told we must accept this subjugation willingly. Or else we’d be kicked out of school, lose all job prospects, and become socially radioactive.

But over time this rejection had a paradoxical effect. Because it soon began to build a fairly large, yet still disorganized coalition of young white men. These boys had been mocked, ridiculed, and denied their entire young adult life. They all sat by in silence, totally confused about what had happened to them through no fault of their own.

These young white boys were all promised equality of opportunity, they were promised to be judged based on their merit. And they promised to do the same in return! And yet, here the opposite was being done to them. They were being shunned only because of their race. Denied from the things they had worked so hard for and made all the sacrifices to get. It made no sense anymore. But these boys were still a long ways away from ‘the far right’.

They’d certainly call their friends slurs, but they’d also insist proudly that they would never judge anyone because of their race. They might make some gay jokes every now and then, but they likely believed something along the lines of, ‘love is love’. And they’d even wonder: Why would anyone want to hold back two honest people that wanted to get married just like everyone else?

And this type of logic led a lot of young men to soon consider themselves to be something like a libertarian, whether they defined it that way or not. They drew upon their liberal society, which was built on consent based morality and blank slatism, and by extension they concluded that everyone should get a fair shake regardless of immutable characteristics or preferences.

You’d often hear a lot of them say that they believed in the vision of the founders. They’d announce their commitment to judging individuals as individuals. They accepted nearly all lifestyle choices, so long as there weren’t immediate negative effects on others. And because of this framing, they would come to ultimately fetishize a false definition of liberty.

Many would then go on to defend legalizing all drugs, gambling, prostitution, and all the other vices which are so frequently disguised as freedoms. But then the culture took its mile from the inch we gave.

It eventually became undeniable, even for the politically ignorant, that we had been deceived once those parades started to pick up. With those parades, we saw degeneracy become not just tolerated, but blatantly promoted and celebrated.

This was not what was originally sold as ‘gay rights’. The right to pee on other men in public? What exactly were these rights they were asking for?

But it was the trans explosion that led most young men to realize that this wasn’t just something that had been historically stifled by oppressive and backward societies. This was an intentional inversion of the natural order. And the fascination that this ‘group’ had with children and their insistence to have unfettered access to women’s bathrooms only expedited that realization.

When it became clear that the public sentiment was shifting, many gays desperately tried to divorce themselves from the trans portion of their ‘movement’. But it had become quite obvious to us at this point that any form of these proclivities was not just a simple difference in preference. They weren’t ‘born this way’.

At its root, this was an indulgence of a vice. It was deviancy. And any degenerating deviancy stops nowhere but the depths of hell.

The insistence that these gay men just wanted to go home to their house behind their white picket fence and have missionary sex after a long day of contributing to society was obviously false.

All of a sudden, there were quiet whispers, and it seemed that the public sentiment was shifting. But despite this, the culture kept getting more and more gay, deviant, and indulgent of any and all sexual perversions. And there was no limit on where this behavior could be advertised. We’ve all seen the books being shown to young elementary school children.

We knew this was not okay. But it had all snuck up on us. By the late 2010s, gayness, androgyny, and sexual fluidity was now a staple of nearly every prominent movie character, television ad, and pop star.

The girl boss was now the anointed hero of our world, with their gay or trans sidekick to help propel them into their rightful place at the top of the social hierarchy.

Straight white men were totally isolated. You couldn’t find a single advertisement with a straight white guy that didn’t have them looking like a complete moron and wimp. Anything that even toyed with being masculine became slandered and stamped as toxic. And as a man, you couldn’t break free from these accusations just by ‘doing your own thing’ and minding your business. We were forced to participate in and even fund our own subjugation.

But just as these white Gen Z men were on the verge of being snuffed out and disenfranchised to the point of impotence, we saw Jordan Peterson’s lectures catapult to prominence. These hopeless young men were then drip fed a verbal elixir which promoted strength, from someone who would at least treat us like we were men and not merely defective women. And Jordan’s message told us to actually do something rather than wallow or defer to the feminist world around us.

What became obvious later, was that this message, like Trump’s, was only revolutionary when it was juxtaposed to a world full of absurd lies. Otherwise, the message is basic and instinctual.

These benign proclamations of truth only had such an effect because our culture had become so unbelievably contrived, stale, and feminine. We were starving for something. Whether we understood it or not, we needed some type of authenticity and masculinity on a cultural scale.

Good parenting was not enough on its own.

And so, with that small spark lit by Jordan, we saw the faux masculine men begin to blossom in the culture.

Joe Rogan and his podcast erupted into the mainstream. Here was a seemingly tough, rugged, muscular guy who didn’t immediately cater to the tone policing and approved topics of MSNBC. Somehow, this was something we hadn’t seen before in recent years.

Looking back, it really was an incredibly low bar, but Rogan did initiate a crucial shift. And it allowed us to internalize the fact that we didn’t have to blindly adhere to the rules of someone else’s defined discourse.

Joe and his guests were now having what were considered to be, ‘the forbidden conversations’. Masculinity was no longer entirely off limits when this crew spoke. And it was exciting.

We initially thought that these were the great men of our age. They seemed smart, brave, and cutting. They didn’t outright bow to the directives of the monolithic cultural forces. And because of their supposed heterodoxy, they were dubbed the ‘intellectual dark web’. Very cringe looking back now.

It was at this time when the culture really started to turn to the right. Masculine energy began exploding. The UFC became hugely popular. Lifting weights was considered an impressive hobby. It was nearly respectable to reject woke culture publicly. The beta male was now mocked, and the era of the sigma began.

The suited up finance bro was no longer the ideal archetype of masculine men. The rogue, unorthodox, redpilled guy who did his own thing was.

But just as society seemed to really be making a true turn against the cultural leftist hegemony, the coronavirus hit.

And the extent of the crackdown that came with it is honestly pretty hard to reconjure up. But it was in this epoch where we saw nearly every institution lose its credibility.

Whether it was due to the completely made up 6 foot social distancing, lies about the virus origins, mask effectiveness, or the fake and poisonous vaccines, the end result of the pandemic was the realization of the medical industry’s fraudulence. The most charitable interpretation of their behavior was a devious maximization of profit through any means necessary. The least charitable conclusion would be that the industry is nothing more than a tool of the government to justify their illegal actions.

But it was the censorship to enforce the baseless mandates around the virus that finally opened everyone’s eyes to the very real political measures being taken by both the tech companies and the media. They were each exposed as essentially being arms of the state. Rogan’s face was turned green by CNN, and he was nearly banned from YouTube over his benign pushback over the vaccine. And anyone who took a true stand in opposition was absolutely nuked from orbit.

Some of the other ‘IDW’ type figures also tried to put up a fight. There was a variety of courage shown on it all, but despite any bravery we saw in response to the virus, almost none of the spokesmen from this faction were strong enough to overcome the true cultural struggle session that was to follow.

Not long after we were hit by that virus and locked in our homes, we saw the arrival, sacrifice and subsequent resurrection of the church of anit-racism’s messiah, George Floyd.

The active lockdown measures were thrown out the window as leftists took to the streets to destroy the United States. And they did it all with no repercussions. A group of entire City blocks in Seattle were taken over and proclaimed to be an autonomous zone. A city council member broke into City Halls to lead a riot, even. The summer of love had officially commenced as the National Institute of Health announced that racism was a public health crisis, thus justifying the violent, roving mobs in the midst of a ‘deadly pandemic’.

And yet, when Canadian truck drivers peacefully protested against the vaccine mandates, they were debanked and thrown in jail.

It was decried as racist for an illegal to have to show ID to vote, but you now needed a vaccine card just to go to the gym.

The blatant double standards were too much for the newly libertarian minded Gen Z men. It wasn’t enough to be apathetic to power and call for the neutrality of our institutions. We knew we had to seize and hold positions of authority if we wanted to fix this. There was no option that would allow us to be left alone in the future. These people wanted to control us whether we participated or not.

Gen X and Millennials were clearly propagandized into having an allergy to power. But Gen Z had to undergo such excruciating social torture in our formative years, that we became immune to that type of propaganda.

The type of propaganda that said we should let others have the power. That we should suffer in silence while we let the ones who know better make the decisions, because our history had proven that we obviously couldn’t be trusted with authority. Gen Z men disagreed.

We realized definitively, with the transgressions against us throughout the coronavirus response, that we had no choice but to fight fire with fire. We finally understood that the world is not, in fact, made up of people who just want to get along and coexist, despite what those bumper stickers said.

If the coronavirus saga didn’t properly show everyone what people were willing to do for power, the 2020 election certainly did. It was a stunningly shameless power grab by the left which almost nobody on the right was actually prepared for. We thought, foolishly, that there may still be some unspoken rules of engagement each side abided by.

But that was false. As we watched the cathedral prop up a literal corpse, implement flagrantly fraudulent voting measures and steal an election right in front of us.

And this battle for control all culminated in the sitting president of the United States being banned across all of social media. And the federally instigated riot which spurred that banning ended with grandmothers being thrown into solitary confinement while their constitutional rights were stripped. Another example of that precious piece of paper’s power.

And this was not even six months after every major US city was destroyed by rioters over the overdose death of a black criminal. While Donald Trump had stood down after Shawn Hannity told him that any federal action would destroy his chances at re-election. God forbid they call him a fascist again!

And so, with that inexcusable weakness, the left reclaimed power.

But fortunately, it was the Biden presidency which probably expedited the transition of these young men away from a libertarian mindset more than anything else could have.

The most redpilling aspect of the Biden regime was probably when Mayorkas unlocked the border and let it flow. We saw the most eclectic group of third worlders imaginable storm through Eagle Pass in a literal conga line. The conservative estimate is that 10 million people came through during those 4 years. I think it’s much higher.

And there wasn’t even an attempt at an argument for this. No justification. Just a blatant re-opening of the gates of Toledo. The real purpose was, of course, to destroy our country.

Any comments about the changing demographics as a result of this influx of immigrants was considered heretical. We listened as the regime went on about just how awful whites were. How mean we were to poor minorities. But all we would see online were videos of minorities and illegals beating the shit out of whites, robbing them, running into their cars, you name it. And it was never the other way around.

There was backlash to all this. But it was purely online. And as a response to the criticisms, the bannings became endless. There were no terms of service anymore for these social media sites. The government would simply target a particularly effective dissenter and terminate their account with no explanation.

Parler, a true free speech alternative to Twitter, was kicked off both Apple and Google’s app stores.

It got so bad that in 2022, the regime even tried to create a disinformation governance board just to try and deal with the dissent online. A literal ‘Ministry of Truth’.

This absurdity was enough to finally redpill the previously politically apathetic Elon Musk. And it ended with him putting up 44 billion dollars and buying Twitter. And despite the Elon hate, the purchase of Twitter is likely the only reason that we have seen the right-wing revolution continue in any meaningful way. Because once there was a platform that actually held some semblance of freedom, the right wing rapidly evolved past the preset liberal boundaries of American political discourse.

It was also during this era when we came to recognize that all those men who had previously acted brave like Jordan, weren’t actually taking a real stand on anything meaningful. They were instead carefully flirting with the line between masculinity and liberal conformity. They said just enough to where they could seem controversial, yet wouldn’t ruffle any real feathers. And after seeing the continual capitulations from these dorks, the only real conclusion we could draw was that they were either useless or outright subversive to our movement.

These were the types that called for a strict return to a society of apathetic reason. Emotionless rationality. They pleaded for us all to return to a 1990s climate of neutralism which they promised would allow everyone to live harmoniously in a consent based society.

Unfortunately, we discovered that this could never be an option. Because humans aren’t machines.

We needed men with strength to run society with actual rules and an adherence to firm values. We needed true, independent strength. Not the type of strength that was defined by liberal parameters.

Whether it was consciously understood, it was now evident that there was a societal vacuum here. We were missing authentic boldness and bravery. These faux warriors had been exposed as weak.

Pre-orders of the new limited edition of Julius Evola’s Metaphysics of War are now open !

And because no one else would step in, the thing that immediately filled that power vacuum was Andrew Tate. And unsurprisingly, he instantly ascended to the top of the culture.

He took the fake masculine message of Peterson and spun it into a hardened, actionable plan for young men. Essentially, get bitches, make money.

I’m not claiming that’s some type of moral approach, obviously. But it is a lot more appealing than ‘go to a gay parade to show your solidarity, and make sure you remove the cap from your water bottle before you recycle it’.

It was also more appealing than this pretend right wing that said: ‘never judge anyone else unless they do something explicitly bad to you. Always just mind your own business. Move to the countryside and ignore the collapse’.

Tate didn’t say any of that. He was a fighter. Not just figuratively, but literally, too. Someone who had demonstrated his courage by stepping into the ring. He had money, he was ripped, and women loved him. He wasn’t simply a construct. And he seemed legitimately cool.

Andrew also commented on the elephant in the room, which most of the intellectual dork web wouldn’t really touch: the modern woman.

The era of the girl boss had reached a boiling point during Tate’s ascension. And we were all tired of it. Because while we were demanded to respect these women, defer to their opinions, and let them have a seat at the table, we also had to constantly use kid gloves with them. You were always one comment away from being fired for creating an unsafe work environment.

Men were simply done with this crap. We were no longer willing to cater to their bullshit fake jobs. We would no longer hold our tongue as they exuded a bizarre sense of superiority due to their DEI promotion. And it was stomach churning to watch as they were unable to shoulder any real responsibility yet always insisting that they should be the ones running things.

These women had all gone to state schools, majored in communications, then went on to work as product managers at Expedia or Amazon. They made 125,000 dollars a year even though their entire work day was filled with getting free lattes and leaving early to vote for Zohran Mamdani.

We all had to stay silent as they boasted about their voting patterns which somehow always favored the suicide of civilization. And it was done with a smug smile as they declared that being a stay at home mother would be far too beneath them. They had traveling to do.

Fundamentally, these women demanded the freedom to pick the parts of masculinity they wanted, yet also preserve the elements of feminism they still liked.

The man must be 6’4, make 300k a year, open the door and pay for dinner. But how dare you ask them to cook dinner or do the laundry.

The men were still expected to have all the responsibility and all the blame when things went wrong, but they were given none of the authority. They had the burden of everything important, but never got to have the final say on anything.

And Tate, as well as others like him, showed us that we did not have to just accept this premise anymore.

Andrew also explained just how hopeless the economic situation was. And how fake all the money was to begin with. Dollars weren’t even being physically printed anymore. Digits were adjusted on a screen, that was all.

We watched as the moneychangers, banks, day-traders and investment bankers raked in millions without creating anything for the economy. Clicks on a computer and bumps in the bathroom.

We saw all this happen while our dollars lost purchasing power by the day and every single price tag went up. And we thought, if it’s all fake anyway, then what’s the point in trying exactly?

We can’t buy a house without being enslaved to debt for life. 100k a year barely even pays the bills in a big city, stocks are entirely fake, and no one has any idea how it’s even possible that our total national debt can be something like double all the dollars in circulation.

We knew we had to try to get rich if we wanted to break out of this matrix, but it seemed like the only way to do it was to scam people or literally just get lucky on crypto at this point. Success looked to just be the result of gambling or inheritance now.

Things were feeling extremely hopeless.

And then, in 2024, Trump made his comeback, and I’ll admit, it was an incredible comeback. And a lot of us were cautiously optimistic, despite the red flags.

We thought that maybe Trump had learned his lesson by now. He might finally know how the game was played, and we prayed that he could actually help fix things this time. We wanted to believe that the greatest political forces of the era were all coalescing against party lines to battle this rot which had become so undeniably entrenched in our political system.

But soon, we were left with little doubt that it had all been for nothing. Because after only a few months from being sworn in, we watched the supposedly most anti-war and America first president in history decide that the US would be bombing Iran, purely at the request of our greatest ally, Israel.

We waited patiently for the release of the Epstein Files which Trump had campaigned so hard on releasing. We thought he would finally expose and skewer these sick pedophiles. But instead, he called it a democrat hoax.

And we learned that in actuality, he and everyone else around him were running cover for child rapists. While telling us that we were the problem for taking issue with it.

It was in those moments when we finally realized that nothing can actually change this system from the inside. No matter who is in charge. And that revelation was perhaps the most radicalizing and revolutionary moment of all.

Our solution would have to be external.

And so, with all that, we have arrived in this moment. In a country that has been raped, pillaged, spat on, sold out and replaced. And the very people that have suffered these transgressions, have been the ones blamed for it all.

And now, the young men of Gen Z, who were once equality and freedom loving liberals that just want to go surfing or hang out with their friends, have been forced into becoming reactionary men of the right, who are willing to do whatever it takes to fix the situation we find ourselves in.

But let’s not forget just how exceptionally patient we’ve been during our evolution.

We sat by and let everyone ‘make their own choices’. And we held good on our promise that we wouldn’t judge people for things that didn’t affect others.

Then we saw gays chant proudly about coming for our children and drag queens showing porn to kids in school, as liberal white women cheered.

We let minorities and immigrants bitch and moan about the most accepting nation that’s ever existed. A nation that has literally committed suicide to allow for others to join.

Then we saw hordes of Indians come in and steal our tech jobs, hollow out each company and turn them all into little Indian colonies. While Trump sat on the sidelines calling for the stapling of green cards to every diploma.

We sat quietly on the sidelines as DEI robbed our brightest minds of the most sought after positions. And then we watched as everybody inserted into these roles failed and made a complete mockery of our once great institutions.

We continue to suffer through the competency crisis these idiots created which has destroyed the functionality of everything from airports to customer service lines.

We believed that Jewish Americans were just persecuted victims who wanted to be part of the American dream. Then we sat stunned as we discovered that it was in fact Jewish Americans who were funding mass immigration facilitating NGOs and writing books about how evil whites are.

We saw the honorary Israeli, Larry Ellison, buy TikTok and half the entire world media apparatus as a personal favor to censor on behalf of his good friend, Benjamin Netanyahu.

We stood by as the Israeli prime minister made it a point to bring his dirty laundry all the way across the Atlantic Ocean so the white house staff could wash it.

We listened to liberals claim that they were ‘just showing compassion for people down on their luck’, as they defended releasing criminals and letting homeless people wander the streets. We heard them say that these people ‘have had it rough, but they deserve a second chance’.

Then we saw the sweet and innocent Iryna Zarutska get stabbed in the neck by a crazed black man with infinite prior arrests. And we learned she was killed for no other reason than the crime of being a white girl.

We heard blacks complain for years that they were the poor victims of systemic racism. And that they just wanted to be equal in our society.

Then we saw Karmelo Anthony stab Austin Metcalf over a seat at a track meet. And we watched as his family raised a half a million dollars in a Go Fund Me. And instead of paying for legal bills, they bought a house, and who knows how many pairs of Jordans.

We tried to give women a seat at the table.

But we watched as Mckenzie Bezos and Laurene Jobs donated the billions of dollars, made by their husbands, to left-wing groups that fund our own society’s destruction.

We stayed true to honest debate and ‘the market place of ideas’, as we eagerly challenged the left to discuss their beliefs with us. We knew that our perspective created a better world, and we were confident we could persuade others away from the leftist path they had been misled into taking.

And then we saw Charlie Kirk get shot in the neck for it.

And we saw them cheer.

And so, with all that we’ve seen, we are finally done respectfully listening. We’re done blindly trusting the good will of others. And we are certainly finished politely putting ourselves last.

We will not allow these social experiments to be run anymore when it risks the destruction of our country. Especially when the only consequence for the responsible parties is to have them throw their hands up and say ‘oops’. If we even get that at all!

We are done being told that ideas are off limits. Because the ideas that aren’t off limits, are absolute dog shit. And so, we don’t care about your sacred cows anymore. Because we have none.

We want outcomes that serve us. We are not married to some procedure like the generations past. Our goal isn’t to follow some rule book, so that if we lose, at least we can say we lost honestly!

If the constitution isn’t getting us the outcomes or protections we need, then we need to assess its legitimacy. It’s not the next iteration of the Ten Commandments, divinely inscribed on stone. If it isn’t serving us, we shouldn’t just blindly adhere to it.

I can almost hear the gasp of the beautiful losers on the right. ‘How dare he question the constitution!’ Well, how dare you, actually. How dare anyone defend these structures that either outright facilitated this outcome, or were too weak to prevent it. Both options are definitively invalidating.

We will take the steps needed to right this ship. And we are prepared to venture down whatever road can get us there.

Because what all these events have led to, ironically, is a generation that is actually the most open minded, perhaps ever. We truly don’t care anymore about what’s off limits. If someone wants to make a case for Franco or Mussolini, we’ll at least hear them out.

Someone wants to challenge our sacred democracy? Maybe they want to make the case for monarchy? We’ll hear that out too.

We no longer have a knee-jerk reaction to certain ideas, words, or people.

At this point, all we want are the right outcomes. And we’re willing to discard or add whatever strategy or ideology is required to get those results. We will absolutely preserve the fundamentals of our morality in the quest to achieve true change, obviously. But there is finally a demographic that is no longer petrified by these secular Satans that have been constructed and deployed to restrain the minds of Americans.

It’s ironic that the left is continually freaking out over Trump’s actions right now. Because anyone tapped into the Gen Z male movement knows that we think Trump is weak.

He is someone who has no political will at all. No interest in governing, not a true leader. Not even close to capable of doing what needs to be done. Not even close.

And because of this impotence, we, the Gen Z men, absolutely can’t wait until one of us rises up. Because we aren’t afraid to actually wield power.

That is where we are. And that is how we got here. And Gen Z, unlike those before us, is playing to win.

The Right Wing Coalition’ currently writes from Texas. After completing his undergraduate degree at the turn of the last decade, he moved away from the Pacific Northwest to escape his liberal home state. Though he has primarily worked in real estate development since completing college, he also did a short stint at Tesla and even published a novel. In addition to his career, he is earning a Master’s degree while also writing and recording political commentary for his Youtube channel, The Right Wing Coalition.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheRWCoalition

X: https://x.com/TheRWCoalition

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheRWCoalition