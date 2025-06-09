Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
frankly's avatar
frankly
3h

This article is either so far over my head, or almost unreadable.

"It is surprising that advanced scientific research is required for us to discover and understand things that people in technically and socio-economically far less advanced societies have known for a long time."

This is the crux of modernity. You got a PhD but a high school dropout can perform a task and make decisions that will cost a fortune for you to "discover".

It does not surprise me at all. We stumble into the future assuming the past was one long waste of time and effort.

We can create technological miracles and squander trillions while the most rudimentary needs go ignored. For instance vaccines and baby formula for folks who will never have access to clean water.

The thing that is surprising is the raw arrogance of thinking 5,000 words are better than some old tribesman utterly dismissing it all with a look and a gesture that is comprehensible, to any and all.

Both!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Arktos Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture