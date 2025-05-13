The terror of left-wing authoritarians is coming to an end. Joakim Andersen makes the case for why the failed attempt to doxx and ruin a young white mom is a sign that white collectivist methods are working.

A few weeks ago, an American mother and her young son found themselves in the viral spotlight. They were visiting a playground when the mother, Shiloh, noticed a black youth going through their belongings. She confronted him, using the so-called “n-word.” Another black man at the playground started filming and following her, but instead of apologizing, she gave him the finger and walked away. The video then spread across both social and mainstream media; the family received threats and got doxxed. Up to that point, the situation followed a ritualized script we’ve grown accustomed to over the decades: a white person is accused of various forms of racism, has their life ruined, and begs for forgiveness that is never truly granted. It has clear elements of blood sacrifice and psychodrama, where the accused becomes a stand-in for an entire race.

But this time, the script got flipped. Shiloh didn’t apologize, and the attempt to destroy the family’s life was only partially successful. A fundraiser was launched to protect them, which at the time of writing has raised over $774,000. This is interesting for several reasons.

Firstly, the weapons known as cancel culture and doxxing have now been partially countered. For a long time, these were central tools in the “left’s” arsenal: dissenters could be visited by “investigative reporters,” filmed, exposed, and have their professional and social lives shattered. A small minority used this threat to silence the rest of society. It always takes time for collectives to identify their enemies and find ways to organize against their weapons; this case was no exception. The Shiloh Hendrix case suggests that a defense is now beginning to form, where the collective contributes financially to protect those exposed — and even turns them into millionaires. Certain factors contributed to this development here: images of an ordinary, tattooed American mom holding her child are iconic, even without her flipping off the man filming and stalking them.

Doxxing presumes that the collective being controlled through threats acts as individuals. In game theory terms, it’s rational to counter doxxing collectively, whether it’s about white solidarity or something else. The tipping point was reached in Shiloh’s case, and seemingly also in Germany in the case of Böhmermann vs Clownie. In the conflict between the woke minority and society, society has begun to discover more weapons than just the ballot.

Secondly, the Shiloh case blatantly confirms an aspect of doxxing and cancel culture we’ve long emphasized. They are not driven by misguided goodwill, but by an inability to distinguish film from reality and by a desire among inadequate people to ruin others’ lives. A Somali man named Sharmake Beylo Omar followed and filmed Shiloh and her son. He has his own history with the justice system. He was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old but acquitted “in the interests of justice.” Reading the evidence, one quickly notices the similarities between what he and his friend did to the girl and the methods used by the so-called “British” grooming gangs. But the realization that “you did a hate speech” triggered a sadistic lust for power in him on the playground, something Shiloh fortunately denied Omar. The strong link between an unsympathetic personality type and “doxxing” is clear — compare what is known as LWA, left-wing authoritarians. Since it’s about a will to power, it’s equally understandable that one might overlook Omar’s background as one might disregard context or facts. It’s a psychodrama where the logic of pop culture — evil whites being punished — is acted out on social media, with everyone playing along as extras. It’s uncertain whether the participants even realize that real people are having their lives destroyed.

The third aspect is the $774,000 as an expression of fatigue — fatigue with the position of black people in American culture, ideology, and mythology. It is a central position, with religious elements. Eric Kaufmann has spoken about the sacralization of minorities and taboos — terms from the sociology of religion. A central, symbolically important taboo is precisely the “n-word” used at the playground. In reality, it shouldn’t be newsworthy what parties in a conflict call each other, but if Kaufmann’s thesis holds, what we’re seeing is more akin to sacrilege and witch burnings. Black people are sacred; they cannot, for example, be portrayed as sex offenders in pop culture or be called certain words. One might consider this entirely reasonable — obviously, a growing group of Americans does not. This is especially apparent given that the fundraiser for Shiloh almost coincides in time with the one for Karmelo Anthony, a black teenager who fatally stabbed a white youth and has, at the time of writing, raised $528,000. The comments have often been extremely anti-white and have defended the murder of whites more broadly.

Two tendencies in American politics can be discerned, partially overlapping. There is the populism associated with Trump and MAGA, which is often “colorblind.” But there is also a reaction to the special status of black people and the treatment of whites. It is sometimes called “n***** fatigue” and is still in its meme phase. But it seems to be growing, and we will likely soon see how ghetto culture transitions from being seen as vital and vibrant to low status and criticized. This is happening alongside a process of “woke fatigue,” where growing groups — including some black people — are tiring of the taboos upon which the postwar order is based. Ye’s latest song, where he combines and repeats the two most forbidden phrases, is one expression of this trend, though not the only one. Several processes are converging, and in the case of Shiloh Hendrix, they have reached critical mass. That a filming creep is met with a middle finger instead of an apology when he stalks a mother under the cover of a hegemonic ideology is as symbolic as it is iconic. At the same time, the reactions to the incident have separated the wheat from the chaff on the American right. Some have revealed class contempt and internalization of woke ideology by calling Shiloh “decadent” or equating her with Karmelo. But many others have responded better.

(article translated from the Swedish)

Buy Joakim Andersen’s Rising from the Ruins: The Right of the 21st Century.