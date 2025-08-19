Alexander Dugin argues that Trump’s meeting with Zelensky and the EU in Washington shows MAGA reduced to fragments, as Europe flatters Trump while plotting sabotage, leaving Russia to commit fully to war and multipolarity.

Trump’s meeting with Zelensky and the EU leaders in Washington is, of course, far from the MAGA program. Rather, it is a moderate, tempered Atlanticism. At the same time, Trump is gradually stepping out of the mode of direct support for Kiev and shifting everything onto the EU. Yet this is imprecise, since Trump changes his views several times a day.

The EU and Zelensky have clearly decided not to continue direct psychological confrontation with Trump, not to irritate him, and to formally agree with him and lavish him with shameless flattery — only to then sabotage the agreements, which they will certainly attempt more than once, as they will have plenty of opportunities. Even worse would be if agreements are actually reached, and only we end up observing them unilaterally — in Gorbachev’s style. I hope it will not come to that.

Judging by the map displayed in the Oval Office, in Alaska we put forward quite a modest program. Less than the minimum. Yet even that remains unacceptable to the enemy. Kiev’s only task is somehow to stop our offensive, reset itself, and ensure the direct involvement of European armies in the conflict. This will happen immediately, the moment the war slows down even for an instant.

I would not want to impose my opinion, yet under the current conditions a meeting between Putin and Zelensky — whether with Trump or without him — appears to me entirely inappropriate and premature. There are no grounds whatsoever for concluding a peace that would satisfy us, even by the most minimal criteria, nor is there any hint of such grounds.

It is good that there are no preconditions for a ceasefire. But even this can change at any moment. In Trump’s current policy, only scraps remain of the MAGA strategy. The Deep State has only slightly adjusted its tactics, yet the war with the collective West continues. Nothing in its overall orientation has changed.

There are absolutely no foundations for any hopes of peace. And of course, the main problem lies in the structure of the front.

Trump stands on the side of that minimum (for us) which Putin proposed in Alaska, yet without guarantees and without certainty that he is serious. Meanwhile, they intend to destroy us — if not through war, then through an armistice: not only Kiev and the EU but also the strengthened neocons within the Republican Party, the Democrats (that means Wall Street and the entire press), and the Deep State. MAGA and Euro-populism have not yet grown to the level of true subjecthood, alas.

It remains for us ourselves to truly engage in the war. And in multipolarity. And in the conservative turn. All in earnest.

I understand this may sound somewhat unpopular. The word “war” is, after all, a harsh word.

(Translated from the Russian)