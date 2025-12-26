Arktos Journal

John Pellegrini
As always, another excellent essay from this author. Maybe I will be a lone pessimist voice, but.. I don't see a way to repair the damage done by 80 years of Marxist/Globalist infiltration of institutions & usurpation of power at all level of society. For any hope of reversing course to succeed, the first thing that MUST happen is the dissolution of the EU. Sovereign countries must start exiting now. I also believe, sadly, that such exit will not happen without a European civil war. The dark forces of Globalism will not just give up without a fight.

Maristella Tonello
l'Europa è agonizzante e una nuova destra che riuscisse a infrangere il muro globalista progressista dovrebbe rimettere in auge tutti i valori della tradizione europea, reimmigrare tutti gli illegali presenti sul territorio, abolire la cultura satanica Woke e ripristinare il valore della cristianità, e a ogni nazione dare la sua entità culturale e libertà di operare come meglio crede per la propria cittadinanza.Tutte queste cose sono molto difficili da perseguire quindi devono essere sollecitati i giovani a riprendersi quello che decenni di sinistra progressista ha tolto a loro.

