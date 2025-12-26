Responding to Alexander Dugin’s analysis of the grand standoff around Ukraine, Malen Manya argues that Europe needs to chart its own path in the multipolar race, rejecting the suicidal burdens of globalism in order to pursue the sovereign civilizational project inspired by the New Right.

Echoes of Multipolarity: Europe’s Identity Crisis in the Shadow of Geopolitical Shifts

In an era where the tectonic plates of global power grind relentlessly, Europe stands on the precipice of oblivion, its ancient heritage besieged by forces intent on erasure. As co-writers committed to philosophical truth-seeking from a resolute New Right Nationalist vantage, we reject the tepid equivocations of liberal discourse. Instead, we champion the sovereignty, cultural purity, and unyielding vitality of European peoples against the insidious abstractions peddled by globalist elites.

Drawing selectively on Alexander Dugin’s critique in his “Civilizations Beyond Negotiations” — while maintaining a neutral stance on his broader geopolitical alignments — we expose the unholy nexus of Russia-Ukraine negotiations, EU immigration invasions, and the broader war on European identity.

These are not mere policy missteps but calculated assaults in a multipolar struggle, where the voices of true Europeans — farmers defending their soil, families preserving their bloodlines, and nations reclaiming their destiny — must drown out the treacherous whispers of Brussels’ eurocrats. Europe’s fate must rest solely in European hands, unyielding to any external dominion, be it from the East or West.

The Fragile Truce: Russia-Ukraine Negotiations as a Testament to European Betrayal

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, teetering toward a coerced settlement, lays bare the abject subjugation of Europe to foreign machinations. As of December 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s revised 20-point peace plan— hammered out under U.S. President Trump’s thumb — cedes eastern territories, enforces military caps, and enshrines Ukrainian neutrality, with Russia poised to accept only if its battlefield gains are formalized.

This patchwork deal, fluctuating between 19 and 28 points, embodies Trump’s cold realpolitik: propping up a crippled Ukraine not for victory, but as a perpetual thorn in Russia’s side, all while sidelining Europe’s pretensions to relevance.

Dugin brands this an “uneasy compromise” on the verge of implosion, where Russia’s minimal demands — demilitarization, neutrality, and territorial sovereignty — halt a rightful reclamation paid for in blood. Trump’s backing? A cynical ploy to preserve Western puppets, thwarting Russia’s civilizational imperative. Invoking a raw clash of worlds, Dugin elevates these talks beyond diplomacy: they herald a multipolar order where authentic powers dictate reality.

Yet, we diverge here: any vision of a great-power consortium that elevates non-European entities like China or India to ruling status is utterly unacceptable. Europe must forge its own path, rejecting subjugation to Asiatic hegemonies or any foreign yoke. The EU’s relegation to irrelevance is a deserved fate for its Atlanticist servility, but the solution lies in Europe’s autonomous resurgence, not alliances that dilute its essence.

From our Nationalist standpoint, this is Europe’s unforgivable capitulation. Globalist stooges in the EU, bloated on billions squandered in Ukraine, cling to anti-Russian fanaticism to conceal their treason. Figures like Macron and Starmer sabotage the plan not from strength, but cowardice, fearing exposure of their hollow leadership. Dugin’s indictment of elite incompetence rings true amid a conflict devouring Ukrainian lives daily, even as 60% of its people delusionally pine for NATO’s embrace.

Philosophically, this channels Nietzsche’s master morality: Russia embodies the will to power, while Europe, shackled by multiculturalist decay, grovels as a slave to alien agendas. These negotiations aren’t border skirmishes; they’re a clarion call for Europe to shatter its chains or perish as a vassal state, beholden to no one but itself.

Immigration as Invasion: The Multiculturalist Assault and Communist Globalization’s Dagger

No analysis is complete without unmasking the EU’s immigration policies as a weaponized onslaught, engineered by multiculturalist ideologues to obliterate Europe’s demographic core. In 2025, a facade of “reforms” masks the ongoing flood, but the damage is irreparable—a deliberate strategy to replace indigenous populations with alien hordes, all under the guise of “diversity.”

The UK under Keir Starmer epitomizes this betrayal: His May announcements slammed shut certain visa routes, decrying a “failed experiment in open borders,” yet this belated posturing comes after years of flooding Britain with migrants, barring middle-skilled workers only after the gates were flung wide. By November, his white paper tightened English requirements and slashed net migration, but too late—the “island of strangers” he now laments is his own creation, a direct echo of Powell’s prophecies ignored by leftist enablers.

Starmer and his crew’s actions are unforgivable: They have opened Europe’s gates to invaders, weaponizing migration as blackmail in Ukraine’s shadow — “yield to our globalist demands or watch your nations drown in chaos.” This is the communist globalization agenda in action, a Marxist-rooted plot to erode national borders, homogenize cultures, and subjugate peoples under a tyrannical supranational order. Dugin’s X tirades nail it: The EU is a “corrupted, decaying, failed Union,” ripe for revolution against elites who peddle “love for death” through demographic suicide.

Multiculturalism isn’t benevolence; it’s conquest by other means, fueling labor shortages in aging societies while prioritizing outsiders over natives.

Philosophically, this assaults Heidegger’s Dasein, stripping Europeans of authentic existence amid a flood of imposed otherness. Globalists tie Ukraine aid to border laxity, coercing compliance with threats of unchecked invasion. The evidence screams orchestration: Not organic flows from wars or climate, but an engineered replacement to fracture societies and enthrone communist uniformity.

Reclaiming the European Voice: A Nationalist Imperative for Renewal

Who dares speak for Europe? Certainly not the multiculturalist parasites in Brussels, whose communist globalization seeks only domination. True authority resides with the people—the heirs of Arminius’s defiance, Vercingetorix’s valor, Aristotle’s intellect.

While Dugin’s multipolar ethos offers useful insights into sovereign clashes, we remain neutral on his full prescriptions: Europe’s renewal must be self-determined, free from Russian influence or any external savior. In “Civilizations Beyond Negotiations,” his declaration that “ideas washed in blood move the world” serves as a stark reminder of the resolve needed, but the arsenal is ours to wield alone.

For Europeans everywhere, this demands action: Defend farmers against eco-tyranny, safeguard families from demographic annihilation, repel the invaders enabled by Starmer’s ilk. Reject the fence-sitting; embrace the fight. Heidegger’s Gelassenheit isn’t surrender — it’s strategic releasement to strike back harder. The alternative? A Europe extinguished, its peoples supplanted by globalist design.

In this multipolar forge, the European spirit must ignite revolution. End the negotiations; unleash the reclamation. The hour of the New Right is now, with Europe’s destiny firmly in European hands.