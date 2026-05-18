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Laurent Guyénot's avatar
Laurent Guyénot
1h

Excellent. I posted this note on X: https://x.com/Laurent_Guyenot/status/2056330588521398680?s=20

Fake Professor Jiang is a pied piper, meaning someone promoted to charm you with a lot of rehashed truths presented as brand new, only to lead you, the gullible, into a dead end rabbit hole. There is also a cult-like dimension to the operation, not unlike Operation Q.

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
2h

He is 100% CCP copy and steal. He steal from many,most from Christopher Jon Bjerknes andd Sir escanor…

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