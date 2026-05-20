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Mike Moschos's avatar
Mike Moschos
10h

This essay's eloquent when describing how our current situation has become overly procedural, managerial, oligarchic, and increasingly detached. But when it asks “how the people are to rule” it oddly treats this as if it were an unsolved historical mystery rather than something large parts of the Western world, especially the United States, actually possessed for a comparatively long time. America once had genuinely democratic governance structures, however imperfect and limited, fundamentally built around decentralized and publicly accessible mass-member parties operating inside a politically, economically, financially, scientifically, and governmentally pluralized system with strong local/state authority, legal and regulatory variability, municipal developmental agency, local fiscal dominance, geographically distributed banking and industry, and broad public access points into decision-making. Those structures did not disappear because “democracy failed,” they had actually held through the 1930s and were getting re-invigorated, the beginning of the process that greatly degraded them was contingent on the US WW2. And then they were gradually centralized, standardized, professionalized, and transformed after WW2 and especially after the 1970s into the much more managerial-technocratic topology the essay now criticizes.

And it lasted a comparatively long time and it didnt go away over night and we still retain real pieces of it. At one point the essay seems its at risk of capture, well, more so than others? Monarchies arent? Communism isnt? If the the standard is no risk of capture then nothing meets the standard. If every system is vulnerable to capture, then monarchy, technocracy, communism, managerial nationalism, and "archeofuturist vanguardism" -- :-) -- are no less vulnerable than democratic systems; the real question is which institutional architectures diffuse power broadly enough to make capture more difficult, reversible, and publicly contestable.

There is also seems to be a contradiction in the essay’s proposed direction. It critiques centralized technocracy, procedural oligarchy, and detached elite management, yet much of its own “rooted” alternative still gravitates toward mythicized civilizational narratives, vertical anthropology, "archeofuturist" managerial direction, and identity-heavy frameworks that seem to just arbitrarily place immense power and decision making into a relatively small socio-professional network(s) instead of any discussion of any actual institutional mechanics

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Andre-Hans von BREMEN's avatar
Andre-Hans von BREMEN
11h

A new Social Contract is ready on www.Nordlandia.nl

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