We have long heard about Israel’s so-called Samson Option. Of course, not that there is much detail on it, since too much detail just serves to divert attention. We are all supposed to shudder with fear and hide behind our desks and furniture. That is how intimidation works. Governments and NGOs know this and that is why they instill fear to further their agendas and achieve their goals. They even have the gall to call it “democracy” and most people believe it, because the legacy media dutifully parrot all that nonsense. That is how the climate mafia operates.

Fear and intimidation have also been the core elements of US foreign policy since 1945. For a long time, the world has been so terrified of a nuclear war that the US was able to impose its will in all but a few places. More specifically, fear of a Soviet invasion (allegedly with the use of nuclear bombs!) was the main tool with which Europe was kept subdued. “Cold War” is how that episode is called. Of course, a cold war is not a hot war and not even a war, but woe to those who dared say so publicly.

Then the US (and Israel) pulled off 9/11, telling the world it was proof of “Islamic terrorism.” Since then, airline passengers all over the world are being treated like inmates of a Nazi concentration camp, so poetically portrayed by Steven Spielberg in Schindler’s List. After some time, however, like a pair of shoddy sneakers, fear wears off and needs to be refreshed or replaced by fear of something else. If not, people will stop believing all those imaginary dangers.

So it is with the Samson Option. We are led to believe that if the rogue state of Israel is under serious threat, the Israeli regime is prepared to reach for its ultimate weapon: a NUCLEAR BOMB! A whole set of rumors and semi-official statements, expert judgments and alleged evidence has long been circulating about Israel possessing nuclear weapons. Since, moreover, Israel has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, it is widely assumed that Israel has developed such weapons and by now has an entire nuclear arsenal. Somehow, because Jews have experienced their holocaust, many people in the Collective West believe it is logical, understandable and even justifiable for Israel to possess nuclear bombs.

So, let us assume that Israel has nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them. Last month, during what Donald Trump has called the Twelve-Day War (a poetic reference to the Six-Day War of 1967 and to the Twelve Tribes of Israel!), Israel suffered quite badly from the effects of what it had unleashed itself.

For twenty years, the Israeli regime has been telling the world that Iran was only months away from making a nuclear bomb. If Iran were ever to get such a device, so Bibi Netanyahu and others asserted, Israel would have no other option but to respond with force if need be, even with the “Samson Option.” Thus, it attacked Iran on 13 June. But Iran retaliated in a big way.

Since the Israeli regime has imposed severe penalties for anyone divulging details on the scale of the damage caused by Iranian retribution, it seems quite plausible that the damage is extensive. The very fact that information is not allowed to be divulged is in itself an indication that the damage is indeed extensive and serious. As a matter of fact, the damage seems so great and so serious as to warrant the “Samson Option” in response. Indeed, if the defeat by Iran is not sufficient reason for that ultimate option, one wonders what is?

At this point, one might begin asking questions about that “Samson Option” and about the state of the Israeli “nuclear arsenal”:

Does Israel really possess nuclear bombs?

Has Israel perhaps been bluffing all along?

Now that Netanyahu has been holocausting about in Gaza for two and a half years, ruthlessly killing thousands upon thousands of innocent civilians, bombing hospitals, shooting at famished survivors begging for a piece of bread, why would he not have ordered Iran to be obliterated with those famed Israeli nuclear bombs? Don’t say that Netanyahu had some kind of moral inhibition to do so, because regarding Gaza he has demonstrated that he possesses nothing of the sort. Certainly, he would order a nuclear attack on Iran without batting an eye. The fact that Netanyahu has not done that indeed raises some serious questions about the true nature of that famed Israeli nuclear arsenal.

So what exactly is the latest episode of the bloody Middle Eastern theater really telling us?

The answer seems a simple one. For one, although many believe that Israel is the territorial expression of the limitless power of a small elite composed of moneylenders (bankers and other money people), Zionists, Satanists, “Black” nobility, Jesuits, Rosicrucians, Freemasons, Maltese Knights, etc. etc., the “Twelve-Day War” first and foremost demonstrated the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Apparently, and contrary to the prevailing opinion in the Collective West, Islam is not an impediment to intellectual curiosity and ingenuity. No one in the Collective West was aware that Iran had reached superior levels of technological prowess and was able to build just better and more effective weapons than those made by the West. Better even than anything the supposedly superior Israelis have at their disposal.

Secondly, on a more general and profound level, the recent Israeli defeat at the hands of Iran is also a defeat of the old-fashioned nation-state, Israel being the latest and most extreme manifestation of that romantic concept. Like its nineteenth-century European predecessors, aspiring to be ethnically and linguistically uniform entities (such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain), the State of Israel was proclaimed in 1948 as an ethnically exclusive state. Immediately, steps were taken to evict and eliminate anyone who was not Jewish, but there were just too many of those to be disposed of swiftly and easily. Therefore, the process of ethnic cleansing continues to this day, and Israel still has not reached its goal. Nor does it seem it will ever do so.

Quite to the contrary. Israel is a political anomaly on account of its founding myths, and a strong, unified ethnic state on the basis of a single numerically significant ethnicity cannot be built on the few Jews in the world. If the Israeli regime persists in terrorizing and invading its neighbors, the tiny State of Israel definitely does not have a bright future, if any. Currently, there are at most some 21 million Jews worldwide, of whom only one-third live in Israel or have an Israeli passport. Given the fact that the bloody drama in the Middle East is reaching new levels of violence all the time, it is unlikely that more Jews will abandon the safety of the countries in which they live and decide to settle in Israel, certainly not anytime soon. On the contrary, they seem anxious to leave the Promised Land of Israel and find safer places to live.

The future seems reserved for big multinational, multi-ethnic states such as China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Russian Federation (which even has a Jewish state within its borders), Indonesia, Nigeria and perhaps even for the EU if Europeans can get rid of the criminal gang currently governing it. Iran also belongs to the category of big multi-ethnic states.

The current war between the “national state” of Israel and the multi-ethnic state of Iran cannot be won by the Jewish state. That is why the Israeli regime urgently requested (or ordered, depending on one’s point of view) Donald Trump to call for a truce. In doing so, the Israeli regime proved the Samson Option to be a figment of the imagination.

Moreover, if Israel actually has its own nuclear weapons, why should it ask Trump to bomb Iran, as some analysts ask?

It is as if Samson, instead of deciding to destroy the great Philistine temple of the God Dagon in Gaza, were to run away and throw himself into the arms of Delilah, the woman who betrayed him, to weep about the injustice he was made to suffer.

Instead of Samson, read Netanyahu, replace Delilah with Trump, and you will get the picture.

The Samson Option. Yeah, sure.