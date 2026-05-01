Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leon Motta's avatar
Leon Motta
15h

Excellent interview. Good wishes for the Philosophe.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Arktos Journal and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture