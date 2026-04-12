On April 8-11, the Institut Iliade in Paris accomplished a milestone in the history of the European New Right with the successful hosting of two major events: the international Awakening Europe seminar and the 13th Colloquium of the Institut Iliade, this year themed “Freedoms: Thought — Speech — Action”.

The Institut Iliade Colloquium is not only one event among others, but the much-anticipated yearly congress of the institute which was founded as Dominique Venner’s dying wish to carry on the flame of the French New Right in the 21st century. The Colloquium fittingly took place in an unprecedentedly international profile in the wake of the recent release of the English edition of Venner’s final testimony, Samurai of the West.

For the first three days, the Awakening Europe seminar brought together editorial directors, think-tank leaders, activist executives, academics, and metapolitical figures from across France and as many as 12 countries, including Sweden, Norway, Poland, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and the United States.

Arktos, the official English-language publisher of the Institut Iliade, was represented in full force by a delegation including Founder and CEO Daniel Friberg, Managing Director Tor Westman, Editor-in-Chief Jafe Arnold, and translator Alexander Raynor.

The unprecedented seminar, which included lectures, workshops, and cultural excursions, represented a unique line of transmission: senior veterans of the French Nouvelle Droite shared their knowledge and experience with representatives of the new generations of Identitarians, who in turn had the opportunity to raise ideological, geopolitical, and organisational questions facing Europeans today. The seminar also displayed Iliade’s growing pan-European and international outreach: based on the Iliade’s domestic Formation courses, these were the first of their kind held in English and focused on invitees from movements across the Continent.

Read the Institut Iliade manifesto, Guardians of Heritage, brought to you in English by Arktos:

The educational program, presented by senior as well as junior members of the Institut Iliade, covered a broad spectrum of European thought, both historical and contemporary. The lecture series included presentations on the Indo-European heritage, the legacy of the Middle Ages, the history of the French Nouvelle Droite, the philosophical foundations of Archeofuturism, and conceptual frameworks of ethnic identity, among other key themes. As a testimony to the depth and profundity of the seminar’s content, the participants selected Friedrich Nietzsche as the symbolic promotional figure of the program.

The conclusion of the seminar culminated with the opening of the Institut Iliade’s 13th annual conference, held in the famous congress centre of the Maison de la Chimie, which was packed with at least 1,500 guests. In the main auditorium, a much-anticipated ensemble of speakers, including major Iliade voices like Antoine Dresse, a.k.a. “Ego Non”, frequently published in Arktos Journal, and Jean-Yves Le Gallou, whose Remigration has just been published by Arktos.

Apart from the keynote speeches, the Iliade Colloquium also provided space for publishers, authors, and businesses with traditional values to showcase their works and network with likeminded operations from across Europe. Arktos had the honour of running two exhibitions, an embassy table in the main hall and a book table by the main auditorium.

Arktos Founder & CEO Daniel Friberg at the Arktos embassy table.

The Arktos team was joined by authors, editors, and collaborators, including Tim Vorgens, who signed copies of his book Legitimate Preference, and a featured presentation of the English-language edition of Kineuropa: Cinema as a Reflection of European Identity hand-in-hand with the Italian edition published by Inquadrature Perfette.

Inquadrature Perfette Editor-in-Chief Attilio Sodi Russotto and Arktos Editor-in-Chief Jafe Arnold presenting the Italian and English editions of Kineuropa .

Following an action-packed day of Identitarian exchanges, the Institut Iliade hosted its legendary Grand Ball, featuring folk music and dances which celebrated and breathed new life into European traditions.

On the whole, the 13th Iliade Colloquium was impressive and inspiring: it demonstrated with prestige and elegance that the Institut Iliade represents not only the enduring significance of what began with GRECE and the Nouvelle Droite in 1968, but also the vitality of the new generation of advocates of a European Renaissance. Arktos is proud and honoured to play a part in this undertaking for a European Renaissance by bringing the works of leading lights into the English language and to international forums.