Piero San Giorgio and Chris Millennium recount how the atomic bomb ‘Little Boy’ annihilated Hiroshima, claiming over 140,000 lives and ushering in the devastating age of nuclear warfare.

This is an excerpt from Piero San Giorgio and Chris Millennium’s Surviving the Next Catastrophe: Preparing for Pandemics, Chemical Attacks, and Nuclear War (Arktos, 2024).

On 6 August 1945, at 02:45 a.m., the Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber baptised Enola Gay by its commander (in honour of his own mother) took off from Tinian Island in the Mariana Islands and headed for Japan. It was accompanied by six other aircraft of the same type whose purpose was to make a reconnaissance, bring back weather records and take photographs. As for the Enola Gay B-29 bomber, it carried in its bosom an atomic bomb weighing approximately four tons and nicknamed ‘Little Boy’.

After travelling approximately 3,200 km in the course of six hours, the bomber finds itself at a high altitude (9,500 m) above Hiroshima. The clear, cloudless weather conditions allow it to confirm its target. At 08:15 (local time), Captain Tibbets, who is flying the aircraft, has the airdrop initiated. The bomb drops for forty-three seconds before exploding at a 580-metre distance from the ground. A fireball with a radius of about 400 metres is formed, emitting powerful lumino-thermal radiation which, as suggested by its name, spreads at the speed of light. Although very brief, the flash causes the death of thousands of people. With the gravity of the burns depending on the distance and surface of the exposed body, the victims would agonise for a period ranging from a few minutes to several hours. In addition, many fires are created by this intense heat flow, extending across a radius of several kilometres around the centre of the explosion.

A few seconds later, a surge wave carried by winds that reach a speed of 300 to 800 km/h pulverises the buildings, crushing many survivors that had remained sheltered behind the wooden walls of their homes. For those that had miraculously survived, the ordeal is not over yet, as masses of burning air come flowing in from all sides. Fires spread throughout the city. Most electronic components are damaged by the electromagnetic pulse resulting from the explosion. An atomic mushroom made of dust obscures the sky. After a few hours, the cloud falls in the form of rain. Thick black drops thus descend upon Hiroshima. Filled with radioactive ash, they would contaminate the city and the surrounding areas, stretching across a thirty-kilometre radius and along a north-west axis.

Consequences

In the case of Hiroshima, ‘Little Boy’ had an estimated power equalling 15 kt of TNT (i.e. 15,000 tonnes). The diameter of the generated fireball was 400 metres long and the temperature at its centre several million degrees, with an estimated 4,000 °C at ground level. Third degree burns were possible up to a distance of eight kilometres. As for the atomic mushroom, it reached an approximate height of seven kilometres. Buildings located within a one-kilometre radius from the epicentre — or a 1.5-kilometre radius in the case of wooden buildings — were destroyed.

By comparison, the most powerful explosion ever recorded on our planet’s surface (the Tsar Bomba, a 50-Mt hydrogen bomb tested by the USSR on 30 October 1961 in northern Siberia) spawned a fireball eight kilometres in diameter and a cloud that reached a sixty-four-kilometre height, causing burns and building destruction up to a distance of 100 kilometres. It was both visible and felt up to 1,000 kilometres away, triggering a 5.2-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, an earthquake that would have reached a 7.1-magnitude if the explosion had occurred underground.

According to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, the number of victims totalled 140,000. In the years that followed, however, the figure increased significantly, mainly because of the cancer and various complications resulting from radioactive contamination.

The attack on Hiroshima was followed by another on 9 August 1945 against the city of Nagasaki, causing between 40,000 and 70,000 immediate deaths and more than 140,000 in the next five years. One day after the Nagasaki attack, Japan agreed to surrender unconditionally.

Reacting to this event, Joseph Stalin, the leader of the USSR, would go on to say that if the Americans could destroy a city in an instant using a single bomb, he could do it in one day with his artillery. There is, however, a difference between destroying a city with a single bomb and using ten thousand bombs or millions of shells to achieve this. Everyone at the time sensed that this was not just a new, powerful bomb but, indeed, a destroyer of civilisations.