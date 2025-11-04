Arktos Journal

Spaceman Spiff
2h

The truly depressing aspect of this, aside from Debord's suicide, is the way the System absorbs even criticism. How is this possible? Is it a process? A formula? A method?

That aspect fascinates me. How even hard criticism of the type published by Debord can become useful to the regime. Is it neutered by absorption?

One tame example is how the TV programme Big Brother circumvents the horror of Orwell's world and his use of the term and reimagines it as mildly invasive surveillance for entertainment purposes, all of it consented to by the participants. This to me neuters the term forever; it can never quite regain the sinister element understood by Orwell. Perhaps this is a similar thing to the capture of Debord's ideas in The Society of the Spectacle.

