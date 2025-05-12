Arktos Journal

Maristella Tonello
40m

È il globalismo che bisogna combattere perché annienta l'individualità dei popoli, e Dugin è il filosofo che ha fatto del multipolarismo la sua battaglia! Onore a lui che nonostante la perdita della sua amata figlia ha ancora l'energia di propugnare con forza le sue idee.

