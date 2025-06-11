Rose Sybil summons Kit Carson to expose the inverted morality of our age, where wolves are defamed, cowards crowned, and the sacred fire of national destiny must burn once more through sacrifice, not surrender.

Kit Carson was an American mountain man, frontiersman, and one of the most prominent American folk heroes of my childhood. Growing up in California, his name was familiar because my father deeply admired him. Carson’s indomitable will in the face of horrible odds represented the formative Faustian American spirit. After fighting in the Battle of San Pasqual — the most decisive engagement of the Mexican-American War — he refused to accept defeat in the face of dire circumstances. Through a harrowing journey marked by danger, deprivation, and near-impossible odds, Carson’s unshakable fortitude helped alter the course of the war. It is because of the sacrifices made by men like him that California — and much of the American Southwest and Northwest — ultimately became part of the United States. In his honor, that legacy deserves to be remembered and reembodied.

Kit and two others set out on a thirty-mile rescue mission after a grueling battle that would have broken most. With bare feet, low supplies, and the unforgiving desert pressing in around them, they moved with stealth. The land itself offered no mercy with thorn-covered ground, searing heat, and hostile territory. By then, Kit was already known among Mexican forces as The Wolf, a name he continually earned through acts like this. Their path took them deep into enemy lines with moments where they had to feign death under threat of discovery and pushed their basic needs to the max. What drove them through such hardship was the will to save the men they had left behind at San Pasqual. Those soldiers, many unable even to walk, had already crossed half a continent to battle only to be surrounded and stranded on a hilltop. Injured, starving, forced to drink muddy water and eat the last of their pack animals to survive, these were the lives Carson risked everything for and suffered to save.

The torturous sacrifice made by Kit Carson and his two companions prevented greater losses and proved to be a pivotal turning point in the war’s most consequential battle. Against all odds, they secured the reinforcements needed to rescue their stranded men, arriving just as hope had almost vanished. Mexican forces retreated the very next day, shifting the momentum of the conflict in favor of the United States. Quiet, unrelenting courage that defies circumstance are the acts that truly win wars. One American soldier described Carson with words that capture his essence: “He is as fearless as the lion, as stealthy as the panther, as strong as the oxen.” It is this spirit of sacrifice, not the hollow individualism of the material void, that inspires men to risk everything for each other and in doing so gain everything. These were the men who fought for, endured, and ultimately secured the nation only for it now to be handed away by overly-moral cowards.

Color Revolutions and Public Perception

During the last major alchemical simulacrum (the COVID-19 pandemic), a new framework of collective reality was imposed upon the public. A new form of domestic color revolution coupled extreme lockdowns with the anarchy of Black Lives Matter. These proxy strongmen were leveraged as instruments of cultural reengineering, asserting a type of dominance over the house arrested populace. In this inversion, acts of domestic terrorism targeting civilian livelihoods and neighborhoods were reframed as legitimate protests, while actual protest directed towards the government were later made out to be terrorism. This period reinforced a reductive moral binary: White Americans cast as inherently culpable, others placed within the globalist moral hierarchy of victimhood. With this shift, historical figures were attacked as a symbolic battleground. Monuments to our folk heroes like Kit Carson were torn down, to steal the sacrifice of these great men. Their destruction reflected a broader contempt for the very men who built the nation through unwavering resolve.

A new cultural lens was cut, one in which destructive, primitive forms of tantruming terrorism are not only tolerated but valorized since they align with dominant globalist narratives. Any resistance to this agenda, like efforts to preserve national cohesion or question the long-term consequences of multiculturalism, are framed as authoritarian or oppressive. This creates a warped version of the “underdog” that instead of having to face odds and overcome them like Kit Carson is awarded leniency for their sheer dysfunction. This inversion creates a dangerous double standard: acts that would once be called domestic terrorism are now rationalized, even applauded, when carried out by those deemed victims in perpetuity — of unearned underdog status. The mainstream media and public institutions have reinforced this shift, presenting non-aggression in the face of ethnocide and atrocity as a core value (check out this article on Virtue and Values).

This dynamic creates a trap for anyone seeking to address the orchestrated demographic replacement in the United States, a process that has been quietly accelerating for decades. Platforms like X have become alternatives for mainstream discourse (though I personally experienced censorship; my account was deleted without any explanation of which comment triggered the action). The broader loosening of globalist indirection of speech has allowed long-suppressed concerns to be expressed and gain traction. Still, navigating between these two cultural forces is difficult. Self-denigration and hyper-empathy toward external groups are encouraged to such a degree of extreme societal conditioning, reinforced from religious and education systems to most mainstream media, that it is hard to even save the very demographic being targeted. Meanwhile, entire towns and counties are subject to takeover by cartels — yet public sentiment often grants primacy to the entitlement of incoming migrants over the wellbeing of founding stock.

Spring the Trap

Liberals have consistently worked to portray President Trump as a tyrant, so when he began to act on his campaign promises, they were prepared to trigger yet another of this new form of domestic color revolution. This tactic has been uniquely effective against mainstream conservatives and retrosynthetic simulacra, who operate within alchemical political frameworks. Yet allowing such an event to unfold longer is the wiser choice, rather than responding with immediate force. In doing so, it reveals the framework of the alchemical simulacrum itself: a constructed reality that depends on spectacle and emotional misdirection. By letting events play out, those orchestrating the chaos expose their true intentions and necessitate a larger response.

Quick, forceful intervention risks confirming the narrative of tyrant, while patience reveals the hero. It’s likely the administration understood the depth of the entrenchment between cartels, migrant entitlement, and ideological conditioning all deeply woven into the structure of this ongoing cultural revolution. Over the coming weeks, more of this will become visible. Better to let traitors and enablers spring their own traps and get caught than to give leverage to their narrative. Exposure and showing their true intentions are more damning than rapid opposition.

What, ultimately, are the globalists seeking to destroy? What opposes this destructive force? It is not just rationalized self-interest, but the very human bonds and formative processes at the foundation of living cultures. The drive of protective instinct, loyalty, and shared purpose are what awakens — qualities embodied by the brave men who fought and won the Mexican-American War. This must unfold what is actually meaningful to save, and show the hand of the consuming void and its rabid proxies that play into false victims’ morality. By allowing the net to grow and catch bigger fish, it will have more of an effect. Do not give in to skepticism but instead feel the importance of the moment and add to it, not for a lack of response but for a greater one.

We are now called to discern the difference between authentic virtue and the false morality of victimhood — used so often today to mask resentment, inversion, and destruction. If the men at San Pasqual had embraced victimhood, they would have perished on that hill consumed by despair. Fortune favors the bold that are active participants in the current moment, like on that day, Kit Carson made his own fortune … not just for himself, but for every man who had fought beside him, and for the outcome of the entire war. May we regain the courage of the wolf that protects its pack, defends its ground, and never accepts defeat. Let the spirit of Kit Carson and the legacy he helped forge live again anew.