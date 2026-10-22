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Ugric Mongol's avatar
Ugric Mongol
Oct 23Edited

Before all of that, (re)define Europe, as your hypothetical Euro notes' "era's" are very western centric - i.e., not a trace of Eastern European history - let alone Russian, part of Europe as well.

So, this proposal, well intended as it may be, very much fixates again the western colonial "enlightened" mindset, and therefore will not be accepted ( or only superficially ) by those not being part of it ( except when they have western crony governments in place or they need the money ).

Exactly the mindset the rioters in France are rebelling against. They show you your shadow.

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