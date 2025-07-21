J. R. Sommer lays bare the funereal masquerade of modern Europe, where glossy images veil the truth that immigrant fertility fills the cradle as the native race fades.

Europeans are going extinct; there is no reversing this. Both in their own countries and in the world, their physical presence is diminishing. Amusingly, the propaganda network that passes for “news,” Deutsche Welle, recently ran a story called “Germany sees rise in number of large families” (June 2025). The article prominently features the photo of a large (racially) European family — leading one to the shocking conclusion, if one hadn’t bothered to read the scant text below it, that racially European populations are on the rise. This would, of course, go against everything we know about present and projected populations; and, naturally, the text quickly reveals,

The share of children growing up in large families in Germany has been rising again in recent years ... , driven mainly by immigration since 2015.... Families with a migration background were found to have three or more children nearly twice as often as families without foreign roots. In 2024, 19% of migrant families had at least three children, compared to around 10% of other families.

One might wonder why DW would so prominently display a photo of the quite rare, large European family when the data so clearly contradicts it, but it hardly matters. Important is the ringing of the nails being driven into the coffin of Europa and her culture.

These days, misguided European “conservatives” hitch their wagon to figures that care more about business — moneymaking — than they do about cultures and the races that created them. No one can be conservative who lauds billionaire “tech bros,” autists, or influencers. And the art of the deal doesn’t give a damn for the art of the Renaissance — unless there’s money to be made. Sure, your modern conservative might be so in the liberal-democratic sense — which is to say, the liberal-Marxist sense — but he hasn’t a clue about roots, the philosophy of history, or demographic destiny; nor does he care. The modern conservative basks in “so much winning” — but, unsurprisingly, the coffin keeps closing. Despite the hard electoral lessons that have recently pummeled American Democrats, demographics are indeed destiny. Regardless of party affiliation, regardless of one’s country (i.e., corporate state), culture arises from race; if the race dies, so too does the culture. That the whole predicated-on-lies liberal-Marxist spectrum — from “liberal” to “conservative” — considers any race discussion dangerously taboo should be enough to convince thoughtful people that there is truth in it.

No, what modern “conservatism” views as culture is really soulless branding — hence the pervasive attraction to branding-guru tech bros, to memes (in the “system of behavior” sense), and worst, to ideological alignment. One’s own system, side, or party must be good because it bequeaths so much plenty — for some, even if not for all. Modern conservatives are too enamored with the golden sheen of their casket to care that their undertakers look and act nothing like their ancestors. Then again, maybe their ancestors behaved exactly like their undertakers — perhaps that’s the point.

One hears from the inherently progressive “conservatives” populating the liberal-Marxist world that “culture is changing.” Indeed, it is; but not in the way they imagine. Such “thinkers” (tinkerers, really) believe the world order is becoming “more conservative.” If by this they mean that soulless dealers are making the world more hospitable to liberal-Marxist authoritarianism, then perhaps they are right; though, this is not what they mean. Rather, they tinker with the quite liberal idea that to be “conservative” is to be less radical than Brother Marx. In the midst of such tinkering, the culture those of European descent should care about is, like them, going extinct. Its replacement is a rootless and alien smartest-one-in-the-room huckstering; and we should all rush to the salvific hands holding the hammer that drives the nails. Those hands have the Midas touch, after all.

Culture is changing — nah, “bruh,” your flavor-of-the-day meme is changing — and maybe your definition of “winning.” The possibility of Conservatism ended in 1945; thirty years of orchestrated internecine war will do that to a people — kill the faith they have in themselves. We’re all party to the killing — from the so-called Greatest Generation to the modern malaise it produced — for the glory of a bountiful and impressive soulless branding. Now all that’s left to do is overcome the murderous self — for the benefit of creating an actual self, perhaps, but mainly to have the chance to die with dignity: It might be then that the will can finally escape destiny. This is not about giving up; rather, it is about finally recognizing where true victory lies.